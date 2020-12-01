Springdale Prep girls basketball opens season with lopsided win

Springdale Prep’s girls basketball season began Monday and the Lions took care of Rosedale Baptist with a 72-36 win in Baltimore.
Junior guard Savannah Brooks led the Lions with 30 points, 14 rebounds, nine assists, and three steals, and eighth-grader Summer Brooks added 17 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Julianna Lesher, a freshman, collected a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, and she added two assists.
Springdale is set to host Word of Life Academy (Springfield, Virginia) on Wednesday before getting Rosedale Baptist again Dec. 7, this time in New Windsor. Carroll Christian comes to the Lions on Dec. 11 for an intra-county clash.
Lions coach Brian Chesley said his team has eight games scheduled for now and a roster with only six players because of COVID-19, but he’s hoping to add a few more players and games before the end of the season.