Manchester Valley may be young, but the Mavericks have been using this second half the season to put emphasis on their growth and improvement.
The Mavericks used a powerful second-quarter run to garner a steady lead and defeat visiting South Carroll 58-44 on Friday.
Senior guard Amelia Saunders and freshman forward Carmaya Bowman helped lead the Mavericks to their fourth Carroll County Athletic League win and second over SC this winter. Saunders scored 22 points and added six rebounds and four assists. Bowman notched a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Mavs (8-6, 4-3 CCAL).
“We’re still growing and adjusting,” Mavericks coach Heather DeWees said. “We have a lot of young players who have to learn how to play without Josey [Klingenberg] and our other seniors that graduated, and now we have to learn how to play without [Kassidy Johnson]. Physically, emotionally and cognitively, we’re still growing and trying to make all of these adjustments, but overall you can see how everybody is playing and sharing the ball … “
“We have a very unique mix of kids that have had to make a lot of adjustments and they’ve done a good job.”
Johnson, a senior guard, recently tore her anterior cruciate ligament and will miss the remainder of the season. As a result, DeWees said she has been asking a lot from her underclassmen — Bowman, especially. The rookie had a balanced performance for the Mavericks on offense. She did not have any points in the first quarter, but notched seven in the second, six in the third, and five in the fourth.
“I was a little nervous before, but I know everybody and everyone is really nice to me,” Bowman said. “They’re very welcoming, even as a freshman. It helps a lot.”
A pair of points from Kennedy Evans and a 3-pointer from Sydni Carroll put SC up 5-0 early in the game, but the Mavericks crawled back into it thanks to five straight points from senior Amelia Saunders that helped tie the score at 7-7. SC junior forward Grace Oetken hit a 3 to give the Cavs a three-point advantage after the first quarter.
A basket from Tessa Boswell sparked a 12-0 scoring run for the Mavericks and they held SC to just four points in the second frame. Bowman’s three-point play tied it up 12-12 and a pair of free throws from junior center Kendall Reitz gave the Mavs their first lead.
Freshman point guard Casey Meredith followed that up with a 3 to extend the hosts’ lead to 17-12, and Bowman scored the final two baskets to secure a 21-14 lead at the break.
South Carroll continued to battle back in the second half, and the Cavaliers came close quite a few times. A pair of free throws from Lauren Habighorst and a 3 from Oetken trimmed the deficit by five, 28-23, but the Mavs responded with five more points to regain a 10-point lead.
Man Valley led 42-33 at the end of the third quarter, thanks to four straight points from Bowman. Saunders scored 10 points in the final frame to help the Mavericks maintain their lead, and the win. They defeated South Carroll 66-46 in the county opener for both teams on Dec. 17.
“South Carroll always comes out with intensity and aggressiveness,” Saunders said. “We can’t play down and shy away from that, we have to step up and be physical back. I think we did a good job of that tonight.”
The Cavaliers (4-11, 3-4) won three straight games prior to falling to Man Valley — that streak included county wins over Westminster and Francis Scott Key. Evans led the Cavs in scoring with 10 points, Carroll had nine, and Rachel Tackett scored eight. Oetken added three rebounds and three steals for the Cavaliers.
South Carroll (44): Sydni Carroll 9, Lauren Habighorst 3, Paige Abbott 4, Grace Oetken 6, Kennedy Evans 10, Sarah Vaught 2, Rachel Tackett 8, Sydney Hill 2.
Manchester Valley (58): Josey Shaffer 4, Casey Meredith 3, Tessa Boswell 8, Carmaya Bowman 17, Amelia Saunders 22, Kendall Reitz 4.
Halftime: MV, 21-14.