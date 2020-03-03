Westminster girls basketball edges Manchester Valley in OT to advance in Class 3A East playoffs

Manchester Valley led Westminster by four points with less than a minute remaining in regulation.
The Owls, however, refused to go down on their home court.
Junior guard Jillian Pumputis notched a pair of steals, turned both into layups, and tied the score to send the teams into overtime in a Class 3A East Region 1 semifinal Monday night.
The Owls held on to defeat the Mavericks 46-45 and will host Marriotts Ridge in the regional final on Wednesday, March 4 at 6 p.m.
“We were excited to play them because we knew they were really good competition and Amelia [Saunders] is really good,” Owls senior forward Lillian Harris said. “The whole team, they do a little bit of everything which challenges all of us so we were really happy that we got to play them. We put on a really good game and that’s all we strive for in these moments, to get a good game like that.”
Added Pumputis: “It’s really exciting that we all worked as a team and finally closed out the win.”
Owls coach Dave Urban said he and assistant Shawn Minnier like to remind the girls that basketball is all about memories. When it’s all said and done, the memories are will be talked about for years to come, memories to include Monday’s contest.
The Owls (16-7) battled early jitters before creeping back into the game to get the Mavericks on their toes.
They were down 12-5 after the first quarter and Pumputis sparked a 6-0 scoring run to start the second. The Owls trimmed their deficit by two, but Saunders snatched up a steal, tossed the ball to senior guard Josey Shaffer, and her layup gave the Mavs a 14-10 lead.
A three-point-play from Saunders put the Mavs up 17-13, but Owls sophomore Meghan Ruth responded with a pair of free throws and the Owls scored four more points to pick up their first lead of the game, 20-17, and they led by one at the half.
Harris hit a 3 to make it 25-21 for the Owls, but MV sophomore guard Tessa Boswell responded with a 3 of her own to trim the deficit 25-24 with 5:12 still to go.
Freshman Carmaya Bowman scored eight straight points to put the Mavs ahead 32-27.
A layup from Harris and a 3 from senior guard Maddie Olexy brought the Owls within two at the end of the third quarter, and the duo combined for 10 points in the fourth. Urban called a timeout with the Mavericks ahead by four.
“The game plan at that point was we had four fouls to give to get to one more so deny everything, go after the ball and if you don't get it then you have to foul,” Urban said. “Fortunately, Jillian went after it, got a hand on it and got to the point where we didn't have to foul.
“We had a timeout and calling an in-bounds play, I called something and Lilly correctly adjusted the play and ran the play, which we had not run yet this year, and they ran it perfectly.”
Westminster defeated Man Valley twice in the regular season and Saunders, who scored 14 points Monday, accounted for all seven Mavs’ points scored in the fourth quarter. She also contributed five rebounds and three steals.
Bowman notched a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Mavs (14-10).
“We stayed strong throughout the game and we kept our composure,” Saunders said. “Sometimes we lost our cool and we were freaking out a little bit but we settled down. Our composure really held us throughout all four quarters. We kept pushing, we kept fighting, we wanted it and we weren’t going to let them just take it easy.
“We did everything we could.”
Manchester Valley (45): Josey Shaffer 4, Tessa Boswell 6, Sydney Resau 2, Carmaya Bowman 16, Amelia Saunders 14, Kendall Reitz 3.
Westminster (46): Lillian Harris 19, Maddie Olexy 10, Meghan Ruth 4, Mallory Phillips 1, Jillian Pumputis 13, Emily Conklin 1.
Halftime: Man Valley, 34-32.