Liberty steals the show, dispatches FSK to advance in 2A West playoffs

Thievery has Liberty’s girls basketball team feeling good about its standing in this year’s Class 2A West playoffs.
That is to say, the Lions stole another game Monday night at home — just the way they like it.
A swarming defense carried Liberty past Francis Scott Key 63-21 in their Region 1 semifinal, the first playoff game for the Lions this season. The home team came into the contest averaging 16 steals per game, and had five of them in the first quarter to take control of things from the start.
“We always want to come out on fire, we never want to lose the lead,” said Lions senior forward Rachel Thiem. “And that’s how we thrive. We work on defense all of the time, and that’s where our offense comes from.”
Thiem had five steals for Liberty (16-7), which raced to a 14-0 lead less than 3 minutes into the game. The Lions led 39-13 at halftime, enjoyed a running clock later in the second half (a state rule with a 35-point or more difference), and kept their defensive intensity up throughout most of the contest.
Thiem led the offense with 17 points and collected a double-double with 11 rebounds, and sophomore guard Jess Littlejohn added 14 points. Alex Bull, a junior guard, scored 11, and fellow junior Sam Hardy netted 10.
“When we have that momentum, keeping it going, that’s all we really need,” said Littlejohn, who handed out 10 assists. “Once we see their heads down, that’s all we need.”
Francis Scott Key (4-20) came into Monday’s game with one playoff win on its resume this season, a spirited road comeback Friday, Feb. 28 against county rival South Carroll. The Eagles succumbed to Liberty’s pressure, however, and couldn’t keep pace.
Ally Mathias had 15 points in FSK’s final game of the season, but coach TJ Develin said his bunch is already looking toward the future.
“This year ... the theme was adversity, from JV up through varsity," Develin said. “Tonight didn’t represent it, but over the course of the season we got tremendously better and better. And that’s a testament to those girls that are playing and buying in.”
Develin credited senior guard Rachel Wright for her leadership — she was part of last year’s team that won the Carroll County Athletic League title, and did her best to mentor a young squad in 2019-20.
“Ten of the 15 on our playoff roster are sophomores and freshmen,” Develin said, “so we’ve got a bright future as long we invest and put the time in. I told them, ‘Remember that score going forward, because that’s where we’ve got to get to.’ ”
Develin said Liberty and Catoctin were two teams that gave Key some of the most fits on defense this season, a nod to the Lions’ athletic ability and hustle they displayed Monday.
Bull and Jordan Nastos, a senior guard, had four steals apiece, and Hardy pulled down six rebounds. Nastos averages 3.8 steals per game, tops on the team.
Liberty coach Barry Green said he was pleased with how his girls responded to a few extra days off given their quarterfinal-round bye in the playoffs.
“We talked about all week long ... that we cannot be like the Ravens,” Green said. “Now, with all due respect, we’re not professionals. And we’re not the best athletes at what it is that we do. But sometimes it’s mental, so we went into every single practice en route to this with that start. How to start the regional semifinal.”
Now, it’s onto the regional final against a familiar foe in Century, which split its regular-season series with the Lions.
“We’re ready to play our basketball, our way, on our floor,” Thiem said.
Added Littlejohn: “We definitely deserve it. We’ve busted our butts at practice every single day, running every single day. It’s our time to win.”
Francis Scott Key (21): Ally Mathias 15, Rachel Wright 2, Ashlyn Watkins 2, Brooke Boyer 2.
Liberty (63): Sam Hardy 10, Rachel Thiem 17, Jordan Nastos 4, Alex Bull 11, Kassie O’Hern 3, Emeline Harolsen 2, Jess Littlejohn 14, Jenna Liska 2.
Halftime: Liberty, 39-13.