“The last probably seven out of eight games, minus that Liberty game on Friday, every game has gone into the final minute and right now we’re so young that we took that step of competing but we just have to figure out ways, even as a coaching staff, finding areas of weakness in the other team to make one or two more execution plays to flip it,” FSK coach TJ Develin said. “For us we’re going through these little stretches where the ball just kind of dies, there’s no rhythm, so me, again, finding ways to get them in a better situation.”