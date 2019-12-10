Century
Coach: Danielle Fieni, 2nd year
Last year’s record: 5-18, 0-12 CCAL
Next game: Dec. 11 at Southern, 5:30
Key losses: Sarah Deese, Emily Kain
Key returners: Eva Brandt, sophomore F; Jess Diorio, senior G; Demma Hall, junior G; Christina Haspert, senior G
Outlook: The Knights anticipate success this season after going winless in Carroll County Athletic League play last winter. Diorio is back after leading the team with 9.6 points per game as a junior last season. “As a program, we know that being successful takes time and dedication in order to achieve the highest goal,” Fieni said via email. “We will continue to work hard in every practice until we reach that goal.”
Francis Scott Key
Coach: TJ Develin, 2nd year
Last year’s record: 19-5, 10-2 CCAL
Next game: Dec. 10 at Catoctin, 7
Key losses: Madi Abbott, Savannah Brooks, Kennedy Cornick, Emily Dell, Bailey Mathias, Karla Stonesifer, Sara Warthen
Key returners: Rachel Wright, senior G
Outlook: The reigning Carroll County Athletic League champions faced a lot of turnover after last season’s success, and the Eagles look to strengthen the program’s culture with the loss of Stonesifer, the 2019 Player of the Year, and Brooks — two former first-team all-countians. “We will emphasize a team-first mentality while striving to get better each day,” Develin said via email. “We want to be competitive and grow each game so that we can achieve similar successes we had last season.”
Liberty
Coach: Barry Green, 8th year
Last year’s record: 10-14, 6-6 CCAL
Next game: Dec. 16 at Francis Scott Key, 6:30
Key loss: Christine Goetz
Key returners: Kayla Allen, junior G; Alex Bull, junior G/F; Emeline Harolsen, senior F; Jess Littlejohn, sophomore G; Jordan Nastos; senior G; Rachel Thiem, senior F
Outlook: The Lions did not face much turnover from last season, and return a solid foundation of athletes led by Thiem, a Times first-team all-countian last year. Thiem led the Lions with 15.3 points per game as a junior, and led the county with a 78.8 free throw percentage. “We are working on getting better every day and more fundamentally consistent at all phases of our approach, principles, philosophies, and play of the game of basketball here at Liberty High School,” Green said via email.
Manchester Valley
Coach: Heather DeWees, 11th year
Last year’s record: 10-14, 2-10 CCAL
Next game: Dec. 12 at Harford Tech, 5
Key losses: Josey Klingenberg, Erin Piper
Key returners: Kassidy Johnson, senior G; Amelia Saunders, senior G
Outlook: The Mavericks graduated 2019 Times first-team all-countian Josey Klingenberg, but return guards Johnson and Saunders to contribute on both ends of the floor. It’s a rebuilding year for DeWees’s squad, and there are plenty of fresh faces on the roster this season. “Although most of the team is new to the varsity level, [we] expect good things from [our] five seniors — Saunders, Johnson, Josey Shaffer, Sydney Resau and Riley Breeding,” DeWees said via email. “All have the ability to defend and score.”
South Carroll
Coach: Jim Shea, 2nd year
Last year’s record: 10-13, 7-5 CCAL
Next game: Dec. 12 vs. Fallston, 6:30
Key losses: Lilly Cooper, Riley Evans, Ashleigh Zepp
Key returners: Paige Abbott, senior F; Sydni Carroll, senior G; Kennedy Evans, senior G; Bethany Fowler, junior F; Lauren Habighorst, senior F; Rachel Tackett, senior F
Outlook: The Cavaliers return Fowler, who led the team with 11.7 points per game and earned Times first-team all-county honors last season. Fowler, Habighorst, and Tackett each scored seven points apiece in the team’s season-opening loss to Catoctin on Friday. “We are very excited about the group we have, and our goal is to work hard and get better every day,” Shea said via email. “We have a solid group of senior leaders and will lean on their experience as the season goes on.”
Westminster
Coach: Dave Urban, 3rd year
Last year’s record: 18-7, 9-3 CCAL
Next game: Dec. 13 at Howard, 7
Key losses: Zoe Costley, Sophia Diehl, Alina Nowosielski
Key returners: Lillian Harris, senior F; Maddie Olexy, senior G; Mallory Phillips, senior G; Jillian Pumputis, junior G
Outlook: The Owls will be without Costley and Diehl, two Times first-team all-countians last winter, but will look to use speed and athleticism to their advantage this fall. Pumputis collected 7.6 points per game and led the Owls with 15 points in the 3A West final against Frederick as a sophomore. “The coaches are excited about, not only the girls that will be returning to use this year, but also the youth and variety of skill sets we have at our disposal.”
Winters Mill
Coach: Dave Wynne, 9th year
Last year’s record: 13-10, 8-4 CCAL
Next game: Dec. 12 vs. Century, 6:30
Key losses: Natalie Berry, Kolby Brown, Erin Snyder, Kaitlyn Thompson, McKenzie Zepp
Key returners: Chelsey Acha, Allie Cullison, Madison Harmening, Allison Louque, Riley Morano
Outlook: The Falcons need to replace five senior starters from last season that included Times first-team all-countian Erin Snyder, who led the team with 11.3 points per game. Cullison scored 10 points and Harmening had eight in the team’s season-opening loss against Tuscarora on Friday. “A balanced roster features 10 juniors and three sophomores as the team looks to find its identity early on in the season,” Wynne said via email.