Amelia Saunders’ role has ‘exponentially’ grown as Manchester Valley’s court leader

“I think Amelia’s role has grown exponentially over the last four years,” Mavericks coach Heather DeWees said. “She was initially a freshman shooting guard surrounded by these three wonderful point guards who passed her the ball whenever she was open. Everybody was doubling her while tripling Jayce [Klingenberg], Josey [Klingenberg] and Mackenzie [DeWees]. Now she understands that position those girls were in and she knows how important it is to hit that shot.”