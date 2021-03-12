2021 Carroll County Times Girls Basketball All-County Team

FIRST TEAM
Carmaya Bowman
Manchester Valley sophomore guard
―Led Mavericks in scoring 8.1 ppg
―Third in county at 10.3 rebounds per game
―Had 20 rebounds in victory over FSK
―Shot 73.9% from free-throw line
Eva Brandt
Century junior forward
―Led Carroll with 11.6 rebounds per game
―Added 7.5 points per game for Knights
―Shot 77.1% from free-throw line
―A repeat first-team all-county selection
Alex Bull
Liberty senior forward
―Led Carroll in scoring at 15.7 points per game
―Added 8.5 rebounds per game for county champs
―Led county with 5.1 steals per game, 83% FT shooting
―Player of the Year committed to Salisbury
Sam Hardy
Liberty senior forward
―Averaged 8.8 points, 8.5 rebounds per game
―Helped Lions go 13-0, win county championship
―Had 14 points, 10 boards in win vs. Century
―Posted 16 pts, 11 rebounds in win vs. SC
Jess Littlejohn
Liberty junior guard
―Third on Lions in scoring at 8.9 points per game
―Led county with 6.9 steals per game
―Helped Liberty go 13-0, win county title
―Had 12 points in season finale vs. Man Valley
Ally Mathias
Francis Scott Key sophomore forward
―Second in county in scoring at 11.6 ppg
―Added 10.4 rebounds per game, second in Carroll
―Shot 77.5% from free-throw line
―A repeat first-team all-county selection
Shannon McTavish
South Carroll sophomore guard
―Third in county in scoring at 10.9 ppg
―Pulled down 6.5 rebounds per game, tops on SC
―Added 2.5 steals per game for Cavs
―Had 14 pts, 7 rebs, 4 steals in win vs. WM
Coach of the Year
Barry Green, Liberty
―Led Lions to 13-0 record, county title
―Squad had 1st unbeaten record in program history
―Liberty won first county title since 2015
―Squad featured four all-county selections
SECOND TEAM
Century: Demma Hall, Sam Seledee. Liberty: Kayla Allen. Manchester Valley: Kendall Reitz. South Carroll: Bethany Fowler, Olivia Reardon. Westminster: Abby Kindle. Winters Mill: Veronica Paylor.