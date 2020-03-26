xml:space="preserve">
2019-20 Times All-County Girls Basketball Team

By
Carroll County Times
Mar 26, 2020 11:19 AM

FIRST TEAM

EVA BRANDT

Century sophomore forward

—Pulled down county-best 10.1 rebounds

—Led Knights with 8.5 points per game

—Scored 14 points in county win over South Carroll

—All-CCAL first-team selection

ALLIE CULLISON

Winters Mill junior guard

—Led Falcons with 8.7 ppg

—Scored 24 points in county win over FSK

—Helped Falcons post four county wins

—All-CCAL first-team selection

LILLIAN HARRIS

Westminster senior forward

—Led Owls with 16.1 ppg

—Scored 19 points in playoff win over MV

—Helped Owls win county title

—All-CCAL first-team selection

ALLY MATHIAS

Francis Scott Key freshman forward

—Led Eagles with 11.8 ppg

—Scored 13 points in county win over MV

—Helped Eagles beat South Carroll in region playoffs

—All-CCAL first-team selection

JORDAN NASTOS

Liberty senior guard

—Led county with 5.5 assists per game

—Scored 7.2 points per game for Lions

—Helped Lions win first regional title

—All-CCAL first-team selection

AMELIA SAUNDERS

Manchester Valley senior guard

—POY led county in scoring with 17.8 ppg

—Scored career-high 32 against N. Hagerstown

—Helped Mavericks go 14-10, 7-5 in county

—All-CCAL first-team selection

Manchester Valley senior Amelia Suanders is the 2020 Carroll County Times Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
Manchester Valley senior Amelia Suanders is the 2020 Carroll County Times Girls Basketball Player of the Year.(Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)

RACHEL TACKETT

South Carroll senior forward

—Led Cavaliers with 8.2 ppg

—Scored 14 points in county win over Westminster

—Helped Cavaliers post six wins

—All-CCAL first-team selection

RACHEL THIEM

Liberty senior forward

—Led Lions with 14.7 points per game

—Second all-time scorer in Lions history

—Helped Lions win first regional title

—All-CCAL first-team selection

SECOND TEAM

Carroll Christian: Camille Echegoyen, Sydney Wooden. Century: Demma Hall. Francis Scott Key: Hailey Mursch. Gerstell: Marley Saunders. Liberty: Alex Bull, Jess Littlejohn. Manchester Valley: Carmaya Bowman. Westminster: Maddie Olexy, Jillian Pumputis.

