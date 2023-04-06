Carroll County Times 2022-23 girls basketball All-County: Liberty’s Jenna Liska named Player of the Year

Liberty's Jenna Liska proved to be a complete player in her senior season averaging 12.5 points, 9 rebounds and 3.4 assists a game. She is the Carroll County Times 2022-23 girls basketball Player of the Year. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Successful basketball coaches say it’s important for the best player on a team to also be the best teammate. Jenna Liska has been the epitome of both for a Liberty program that handles substitutions and rotations a bit differently from other programs.

Liska was at the center of coach Barry Green’s “everyone plays, everyone contributes” mindset. While he often switched his girls with his platoon substitutions, Liska was often the mainstay on the court.

Shinning as a scorer, playmaker and distributor this season, the senior also provided encouragement and stability for her teammates as they went through the ups and downs of a long season, one that culminated in a 2A West Region I championship.

For her efforts, Liska has been named the 2023 Carroll County Times girls basketball Player of the Year.

“This was a goal of mine this year and I’m just grateful that my hard work paid off,” Liska said.

The senior was expected to take on a larger role following the graduation of 2021-21 Player of the Year Jess Littlejohn. Liska missed time early in the season with an ankle injury, but soon came back and accepted that challenge.

Liberty coach Barry Green said of Player of the Year Jenna Liska, "For a player as talented as she is to be OK with maybe sitting a bit or not playing as many minutes as she wants, it says a lot about the person she is and what matters to her. She’s the ultimate teammate.” (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

The Frostburg State commit finished second in the county with 12.5 points per game and third with nine rebounds. When teams adjusted and placed extra defensive attention on her, Liska often found open teammates for shots. She finished with 3.4 assists per game, good for second most in the county.

She was the only player in Carroll County — boys or girls — to finish in the top five in all three categories.

“She makes us go,” Green said after a win against Franklin. “She scores inside, outside and she has such a high IQ that it allows her to make some great passes. She can play with anyone.”

When Liska sat out games with the ankle injury or found herself on the bench in foul trouble, her energy and passion never faded. She was often the loudest player from the Lions’ bench, often cheering and encouraging her young teammates after a mistake.

‘I just try to keep supporting my teammates and make sure they know I’m with them no matter what’s going on,” she said.

Coach Green recognized early how special his star player was. While many would complain or get frustrated being sat early in the first quarter or constantly having the players around her change at a moment’s notice, Liska embraced her program’s culture.

As she was more comfortable in her role, the team settled in and started playing some of its best basketball en route to a six-game winning streak, ending with a regional championship.

“Kids these days are so ‘me’ oriented,” Green said. “For a player as talented as she is to be OK with maybe sitting a bit or not playing as many minutes as she wants, it says a lot about the person she is and what matters to her. She’s the ultimate teammate.”

Now having to replace another player of the year and defend a regional championship, Liska hopes her teammates build off their success this season and carry it over as she moves on.

“We had some great success this season,” she said. “I just wanted to leave them with the confidence to take it one step further and do great things next year as well.”

Francis Scott Key coach TJ Develin led his team to the Carroll County championship. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Coach of the Year

TJ Develin, Francis Scott Key

Develin has been named Coach of the Year after leading FSK to a 19-3 record and county title. The Eagles were dominant in county play, finishing with an 11-1 record.

Develin’s coaching efforts have been praised by his fellow coaches all season, as he was a near unanimous choice. At times, the Eagles turned into “comeback kids” of the league, often bouncing back after starting games slow and sluggish.

In key wins against Manchester Valley and Liberty, it was a Develin timeout followed by an encouraging message and key adjustment that jump-started an Eagles win. FSK would go on to win both games after being down double-digits in the first half.

“Coach Develin has done a remarkable job of building a program,” Francis Scott Key athletic director Ryan Kimble said. “Simply stated, he will not be outworked. He has given his players every opportunity to develop their skills. He has worked on developing the character and leadership within the team. Ultimately, he took a group of talented basketball players and got them to play as a unit. Coach exemplifies everything that is right about an educationally-based athletic program.”

Manchester Valley’s Carmaya Bowman (20) is double-teamed on her way to the basket in a game against Century. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

All County first team

Carmaya Bowman, Manchester Valley, senior, forward

Another first-team selection for the Sheppard University commit as Bowman earns her spot after finishing in the top 10 in both points (10.1) and rebounds (6.9) per game this season. Bowman, who was doubled and sometimes triple-teamed by opponents, filled stat sheets in tough nonconference games with 22 points in a win against Fedrick County champion Tuscarora. Her strong play carried over into county matchups with a 21-point, 12-rebound effort against Liberty.

Century's Amelia Graff, center, goes to the basket against a pair of Francis Scott Key defenders during a game this season. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Mia Graff, Century, senior, guard

Graff, the girls soccer Player of the Year in the fall, finished basketball season as the county’s leading scorer at 13.5 points per game with a standout 21-point performance against FSK. Graff proved to be tough on the boards for the Knights, pulling down seven rebounds per game and notching double-doubles against Williamsport (14 points, 10 rebounds) and Wooten (17 points, 10 rebounds).

Francis Scott Key's Ally Mathias shoots jump shot in a game against Liberty. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Ally Mathis, Francis Scott Key, senior, forward

Another mainstay on the first team, Mathis was selected after another season as TJ Develin’s anchor in the middle. Finishing top-five in both scoring (10.6) and rebounding (8.4), Mathis also served as the defensive leader for the county champions. Standout performances for the McDaniel commit include a 10-point, 10-rebound, four-block effort against Winters Mill and a 11-point, 11-rebound game in a win against Westminster.

Gerstell's Eniyah Stinnette (50) gets her hand on the ball to knock away a rebound attempt in a game against St. Timothy's. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Eniyah Stinnette, Gerstell Academy, junior, forward

The only basketball player in the county — boys or girls — to finish the season averaging a double-double, Stinnette averaged 10.4 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. The junior had some impressive rebounding efforts, twice pulling down 19 rebounds in a game for the Falcons. Stinnette’s dominance carried over into the playoffs with a 13-point 14-rebound effort in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference semifinals.

Francis Scott Key's Drew Watkins goes for a layup during a playoff game against Pikesville. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Drew Watkins, Francis Scott Key, junior, forward

One of the most improved players from the start of the season, Watkins finished the year as the leading scorer for the county champion Eagles at 10.9 points per game, good for fourth in the county. Starting off the season well with a 16-point performance in the FSK Holiday Hoops Tournament championship, her strong play continued late in the season with an impressive 11-point, seven-rebound game against South Carroll.

All County second team

Emma Penczek, Manchester Valley, sophomore, guard

Penczek was a force on both sides of the ball this season, finishing in the top 10 in scoring (10 ppg), assists (2.6) and led the county with an impressive 4.5 steals per game.

Summer Brooks, Francis Scott Key, sophomore, guard

Brooks held the backcourt down for the county champs. She finished the year averaging 9.5 points per game and was top five in the county with three assists per game.

Kendell Williams, Gerstell Academy, freshman, guard

Williams’ debut season for the Falcons proved to be extremely productive, averaging 11 points and three assists per game on the season.

Maddy Gassman, Westminster, sophomore, guard

With injuries to key contributors all year, Gassman stepped up. The guard finished the year with 8.8 points per game, finishing fourth in the county in assists (3.1) and third in steals (3.5).

Shannon McTavish, South Carroll, senior, guard

McTavish finished 10th in the county with 9.8 points per game and second in rebounding with 9.4, narrowly missing out on joining Stinnette and averaging a double-double on the season.

All County third team

Harli Hamlet, Century, junior, guard

Finished seventh in the county with 10.3 points per game, also added 4.1 rebounds.

Kiara Hardy, Gerstell Academy, sophomore, forward

Averaged 8.2 points and 2.7 steals per game (sixth most in the county) for the Falcons.

Abby Reiger, Francis Scott Key, sophomore, guard

Finished second in the county with four steals per game for the county champion Eagles.

Haleigh Hodges, Liberty, sophomore, forward

Finished the year for the Lions averaging 6.7 points, seven rebounds (tied for sixth in the county) and 3.3 steals (fourth).

Lauren Costello, Winters Mill, senior, forward

Averaged 7.3 points and 8.6 rebounds (fourth most in the county) for coach Jordan Neville this season.

Honorable mentions

Century: Mackenzie Mowder; FSK: Rayna Miller and Caroline Kohr; Gerstell: Marley Saunders; Liberty: Dani Paulsen and Kourtney Goff; Manchester Valley: Autumn Stottlemire and Reese Kresslin; South Carroll: Harli McKee and Leah Miller; Winters Mill: Carli Vogel and Sophia Vallandingham; Westminster: Emily Conklin and Maddie Stauder.