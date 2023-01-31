Caleb Franze’s 22 points not enough in Gerstell boys basketball’s 51-48 loss to St John’s Catholic Prep

St. John #24, David Giandrea shoots a three in the 1st half. Gerstell Academy vs St John's Catholic Prep boys basketball Monday January 30, 2023 at Gerstell Academy. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Gerstel boys basketball got off to as perfect a start a basketball team could ask for Monday night. Caleb Franze, Carroll County’s second-leading scorer, hit his first couple of shots and backcourt mate Tony Hicks Jr. followed suit.

However, St. John’s Catholic Prep weathered the storm. David Giandrea’s go-ahead 3-pointer with less than a minute left completed the comeback and gave the Vikings the 51-48 win.

Advertisement

The Falcons dominated the first quarter. With Franze and Hicks seeming like they both had no plans on missing any shots, the offense was rolling. On the defensive end, big man Gavin Zemencik was a force. He blocked three shots over the game’s first few possessions, forcing the Vikings to think twice before driving in the middle for the layup. The Falcons used a 13-2 run to take a large early lead.

“It was just one of those games where we got off to a great start,” coach Jeff Cheevers said. “We were hitting all of our shots and just had a lot of good things happening.”

Advertisement

The second quarter is where things started to turn. After a dominant defensive first quarter that saw the Falcons hold the Vikings to just four points, Cheevers and his team were left blindsided as St. John’s returned the favor, holding Gerstell to four points in the secondThe Vikings took a one-point lead into the half.

Gerstell's Jayden Williams drives to the basket in the first half of Monday's game. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Everything that went Gerstell’s way in the first flipped. What was a once-flowing offense turned stagnant and sloppy, while the defense went from stifling on the interior to suddenly susceptible inside, giving up rebounds and drives to the basket.

Dorian Tema got the scoring going for the Vikings. He was the backbone of the offense, finishing with 22 points, scoring 16 of St. John’s first 18 points.

“He does a lot for us,” coach Devin Williams said. “He rebounds, he finishes around the rim, he’s one of our better drivers. When he’s on his game he looks really good.”

In what became a much closer game than it appeared early, the second half went back and forth as both teams failed to string together multiple stops.

Gerstell continued to rely on Franze with Hicks in and out of the game with foul trouble. Franze kept the Falcons afloat not just with his scoring ability, but with his attitude as Gerstell continued to fight back after giving up the lead.

Gerstell's Tony Hicks shoots a 3-pointer in the first half of Monday's game against St. John's Catholic Prep. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

“I liked the way our guys battled,” Cheevers said.” We didn’t give up, we didn’t give in, it’s encouraging to see.”

Once Hicks returned for a long stretch, the Falcons started clicking again. The senior, who finished with 11 points, converted an important three-point-play to tie the game with less than a minute left.

Advertisement

But Giandrea responded with a go-ahead 3-pointer. After some fouls and free throws, the Vikings held on for the win in what was a tough battle for both teams once the game slowed down and the score got closer.

“We knew it was going to be a battle and a game that was going to come right down to the wire,” Cheevers said. “St. John’s made those plays down the stretch and hats off to them.”

The Falcons (10-11) will look to bounce back as they take on Severn School on Wednesday in Severna Park.