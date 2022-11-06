Gerstell boys soccer avenges last year’s loss, beats St. Vincent Pallotti, 1-0, to win MIAA C Conference title

The Gerstell boys soccer team poses for a picture after beating St. Vincent Pallotti, 1-0, on Sunday at UMBC to win the MIAA C Conference championship. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Gerstell boys soccer knows about heartbreak. A loss to St. Vincent Pallotti in last year’s Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association C Conference final, ending what was up to that point an undefeated season, was an experience the Falcons didn’t want to have again.

A year later, back in the same spot, the Falcons flipped the script. Same game, same opponent, different result.

Center back Braedan Dillon scored the only goal, a first-half blast from distance that lifted Gerstell to a 1-0 win over St. Vincent Pallotti and the MIAA C Conference title on Sunday at UMBC.

“Felt good to be on the other side,” Gerstell’s Travis Smith said. “I think we got much better, personally, as a team and overall.”

Gerstell finished the unbeaten season it was denied last year, closing the campaign 15-0-1.

“The boys persevered,” coach Ashley Murphy said. “They came through adversity in losing that final last year. Our goal going into this season was to go one better this year and win it.”

The Gerstell boys soccer team celebrates with the championship plaque after beating St. Vincent Pallotti, 1-0, in the MIAA C Conference final on Sunday at UMBC. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Dillon’s goal was only his third of the season. As a defender, his primary job was to keep goals off the scoreboard as opposed to scoring his own. But when the ball came to him near the right sideline and no one marking him, he saw an opportunity and took it.

“I was watching the goalie to see if he was going to come out play the cross or not,” Dillon said. “He was moved out, so I decided to shoot the ball. It went and curved way far in the left side of the net.”

Gerstell pressured Pallotti early and pressed for scoring chances. However, Pallotti defender Kayden Leonard loomed large, preventing a series of through balls from finding their mark, knocking them clear before they reached a Falcon streaking toward goal.

Gerstell finally broke through just under 10 minutes into the half with Dillon’s shot that found the top corner of the goal with Pallotti goalkeeper Rene Garcia unable to make a play.

Murphy said the capability of everyone on his team to score was a team strength.

“Our goals were distributed amongst everyone throughout this season,” Murphy said. “Everyone obviously persevered and got on the scoresheet at some point this season.”

The Falcons nearly extended their lead less than two minutes later when a nifty set of passes ended up at Smith’s feet, but his shot went just high.

From that point, the defense ruled the day.

Gerstell's Braedan Dillon, left, celebrates with teammates while holding the championship plaque after beating St. Vincent Pallotti, 1-0, in the MIAA C Conference final on Sunday at UMBC. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Goalkeeper Drew Sindicic made a number of good saves to hold the 1-0 advantage. Midway through the first half, a Pallotti cross was nearly headed into the goal by Jake Odey-Jordan, but Sindicic’s diving stop kept it out. Soon after, a Pallotti corner kick found Louis Panebianco, whose angled shot was knocked away.

“Coming right off the goal, we got the momentum, obviously, so we want to keep that, especially going into the half,” Sindicic said. “So got to make those saves, got to help the boys on top.”

Pallotti’s best chance to tie came with just over 11 minutes left in the half when Odey-Jordan had two point-blank tries in front of Sindicic, but each strike was kicked aside.

“It’s a big game, needed two big saves,” Sindicic said. “It helped us out obviously, kept the clean sheet.”

Both teams had a few good chances early in the second half. Ten minutes in, Smith finally got loose on a breakaway, but Garcia smothered his shot.

With 16 minutes left, Pallotti got what was perhaps its best chance to tie. Justin Owens’ cross into the box went through the Gerstell defense but Odey-Jordan just missed getting a foot on it.

Nearly every other Pallotti chance was turned back by the Gerstell back three of Landon Yetta, James Webber and Dillon, preventing much from even getting to Sindicic.

“It’s the reason I get to do what I can do,” Sindicic said. “If I have shots all game, then I’m not going to be able to keep making my saves. So I need them to work in front of me so I can do what I do.”

“I have a sophomore [Yetta] to my right and a senior [Webber] to my left,” Dillon said. “We’re playing a three-back, which you normally don’t see in varsity sports. So it’s very hard. We’re trying to stay compact and we’re trying to serve the ball up to the midfield and our wings and strikers. It’s a hard endeavor to accomplish but we’ve been playing it all season and we did it.”

That defensive grouping only allowed only six goals in Gerstell’s 16 games this year and was key to ending its MIAA title drought. It’s the first title since the Falcons won the B Conference in 2013, the third of three straight after C Conference championships in 2011 and 2012.

“It’s huge,” Murphy said. “The goal now for the school is to move into B [Conference] and heavily compete in B for years to come.”