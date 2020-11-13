xml:space="preserve">
Gerstell Academy lacrosse players celebrated with signing day ceremony

By
Carroll County Times
Nov 12, 2020 7:16 PM
Emily Messinese, left, of Gerstell Academy, works against Ashley Moynahan, of Fairfield Ludlowe (Conn.), while participating in a National Team Development Program combine at US Lacrosse.
Emily Messinese, left, of Gerstell Academy, works against Ashley Moynahan, of Fairfield Ludlowe (Conn.), while participating in a National Team Development Program combine at US Lacrosse. (Steve Ruark / Carroll County Times)

Gerstell Academy’s lacrosse programs recognized a handful of their top seniors Thursday when they made their college choices official in a signing day ceremony.

The Falcons’ girls team honored five varsity players, all of whom are moving on to Division I colleges — Brynn Knight (East Carolina), Abby Morrison (Mercer), Kennedy Major (Maryland), Emily Messinese (Navy), and Haley Polk (Michigan).

Gerstell Academy recognized five girls lacrosse players for their college commitments during a signing day ceremony Nov. 12, 2020. From top left, clockwise: Brynn Knight (East Carolina), Kennedy Major (Maryland), Abby Morrison (Mercer), Emily Messinese (Navy), and Haley Polk (Michigan).
Gerstell Academy recognized five girls lacrosse players for their college commitments during a signing day ceremony Nov. 12, 2020. From top left, clockwise: Brynn Knight (East Carolina), Kennedy Major (Maryland), Abby Morrison (Mercer), Emily Messinese (Navy), and Haley Polk (Michigan). (Courtesy Photo)

Major and Messinese lead the crop after being part of Inside Lacrosse’s Class of 2021 national rankings back in March. Messinese, who had a team-best 53 goals and five assists during her sophomore season, earned a spot on Team USA’s under-17 team in 2019 after participating in the National Team Development Program Combine.

Messinese added 72 draw controls and 37 ground balls as a sophomore (Gerstell didn’t play lacrosse this past spring when the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to close and sports to be canceled).
Major added 22 goals, 46 draws, and 33 ground balls in 2019 for the Falcons (4-12).

Polk pitched in on that Falcons squad with 25 draw controls, six goals, and three assists, while Morrison contributed on offense with 28 goals and 13 assists. Knight is listed as a goalie for Gerstell and transferred as a junior last season.

Gerstell Academy recognized two boys lacrosse players for their college commitments during a signing day ceremony Nov. 12, 2020. At top, Kade Arnold (Florida Tech). Below, Drew Huber (Bridgewater College).
Gerstell Academy recognized two boys lacrosse players for their college commitments during a signing day ceremony Nov. 12, 2020. At top, Kade Arnold (Florida Tech). Below, Drew Huber (Bridgewater College). (Courtesy Photo)

Gerstell’s boys lacrosse team boasted a D-II and DI-III commitment with Kade Arnold (Florida Tech) and Drew Huber (Bridgewater College).

Huber played varsity as a sophomore and posted 56 points on 34 goals and 22 assists. Arnold, a defenseman, also played on the 2019 varsity squad (3-15) and has seen significant time since his freshman year.

