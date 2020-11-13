Gerstell Academy lacrosse players celebrated with signing day ceremony

Gerstell Academy’s lacrosse programs recognized a handful of their top seniors Thursday when they made their college choices official in a signing day ceremony.
The Falcons’ girls team honored five varsity players, all of whom are moving on to Division I colleges — Brynn Knight (East Carolina), Abby Morrison (Mercer), Kennedy Major (Maryland), Emily Messinese (Navy), and Haley Polk (Michigan).
Major and Messinese lead the crop after being part of Inside Lacrosse’s Class of 2021 national rankings back in March. Messinese, who had a team-best 53 goals and five assists during her sophomore season, earned a spot on Team USA’s under-17 team in 2019 after participating in the National Team Development Program Combine.
Messinese added 72 draw controls and 37 ground balls as a sophomore (Gerstell didn’t play lacrosse this past spring when the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to close and sports to be canceled).
Major added 22 goals, 46 draws, and 33 ground balls in 2019 for the Falcons (4-12).
Polk pitched in on that Falcons squad with 25 draw controls, six goals, and three assists, while Morrison contributed on offense with 28 goals and 13 assists. Knight is listed as a goalie for Gerstell and transferred as a junior last season.
Gerstell’s boys lacrosse team boasted a D-II and DI-III commitment with Kade Arnold (Florida Tech) and Drew Huber (Bridgewater College).
Huber played varsity as a sophomore and posted 56 points on 34 goals and 22 assists. Arnold, a defenseman, also played on the 2019 varsity squad (3-15) and has seen significant time since his freshman year.