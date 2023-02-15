Eniyah Stinnette’s double-double helps Gerstell girls basketball beat John Carroll, 49-39, in IAAM B Conference playoffs

In the playoffs, the best have to step up. All season long, Gerstell’s Eniyah Stinnette has shown that she is one of the best and Tuesday night’s playoff opener was no different.

Carroll County’s only girls basketball player averaging a double-double continued her impressive season. Led by Stinnette’s 13-point, 14-rebound effort, the Falcons pulled away from John Carroll for a 49-39 win to advance to the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference semifinals.

A big game from the junior forward has become the norm for Gerstell this season.

“Eniyah has gotten 19 rebounds in a game twice, she got 50% of our rebounds in our game against Garrison Forest,.” coach Shane Stem said. “She’s showing how talented she is every night.”

With Stinnette busy on the boards, the scoring came from freshman Kendall Williams. Her nine first-quarter points led the charge as the Falcons opened the game on a 10-2 run. The Falcons’ fast-paced offense was off and running every time Stinnette pulled down a rebound. Controlling the pace, the Falcons guards ran up and down the floor, ending the half up double-digits.

“I get the rebound and immediately look for an open teammate, maybe someone on the wing,” Stinnette said. “I just try to keep the offense going.”

The Patriots stormed back in the second half. The Falcons came out of the break flat and Vivian Carrico took advantage. Whenever Gerstell failed to get back on defense or communicate, she would hit the open shot or take advantage of the open lane and drive for the easy layup.

With a run of its own, John Carroll cut the lead down to nine. But thanks to key hustle plays from Stinnette and Kiara Hardy, that’s the closest the Patriots got.

The two made sure every attempt from John Carroll to take the game back was stifled. Stinnette would block a shot to halt any momentum, while Carrico’s scoring was neutralized with Hardy’s pesky defense.

“Kiara’s one of the best on-ball defenders in our conference,” Stem said. “So we knew when we needed a big play or a big stop on someone, she’s got that matchup.”

After Hardy forced Carrico to dribble the ball off her foot for a key turnover, the Falcons bench erupted as the sophomore’s defense provided a second-half spark.

“Our theme for this year was energy and we preach it every day,” Stem said. “We try to talk about making those extra efforts on those hustle plays.”

With the win, the Falcons advance to the semifinals Thursday where they will take on St Timothy’s, a 59-35 winner over Mount de Sales on Tuesday. St. Timothy’s beat Gerstell, 65-42, on Jan. 12.