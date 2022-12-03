Gerstell boys basketball steps up defensive pressure to rally past Friends, 54-51

Gerstell Head Coach Jeff Cheevers draws up the inbound play with seconds left in the game against Friends School during a basketball game at Gerstell Academy on December 2, 2022. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Early-season basketball games help a team find their identity. It was just after halftime of Friday’s game against Friends School when the Gerstell Falcons found theirs.

The host Falcons rallied from a 32-18 deficit to defeat the visiting Quakers, 54-51, in an MIAA B Conference thriller Friday night.

“We were playing as individuals instead of as a team,” said Gerstell’s Jayden Williams, who finished with 14 points. “We talked at the half about picking it up on the defensive end, and that’s exactly what we did.”

Gerstell players surround teammate Gavin Zemencik, who screams in celebration after his dunk against Friends School during Friday's game. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Trailing 29-18 coming out of the half, the Falcons gave up a 3-pointers to Friends Colin Taylor to fall behind by 14 with 7:21 left in the third. Then, after switching back and forth from man-to-man and zone defenses, the stops started to come. Meanwhile, the Falcons scored on their next three possessions, using 3-pointers by Malcolm Wingo and Caleb Franze to cut the lead to 32-26.

After a layup by Friends’ Kedrick Curtis (24 points to lead all scorers) ran the lead to 34-26, Gerstell (2-1, 1-0) went on a 12-8 run to end the quarter only trailing 42-38.

Gerstell scored the first six points of the fourth quarter. The Falcons pulled ahead on a thunderous dunk by Gavin Zemencik that energized the crowd and gave them a 44-42 lead with 6:15 left.

Caleb Franze drives to the basket past Friends School's Nisel Moore during Friday's game. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

“That dunk just energized us, and made us want to play better defense,” said Franze (17 points to lead Gerstell). “That really was a huge confidence booster for us.”

Friends (2-2, 0-1) got a layup from Jason Porter and a dunk of their own from Curtis to pull back ahead 46-44, but the Falcons got a 3-pointer from Franze, a field goal from Williams and two free throws from Tony Hicks to take a 51-48 lead with 2:24 left.

Curtis cut the lead to 51-50 on a jumper with 2:03 left, but Williams banked in a 3-pointer in front of his own bench to run the lead to 54-50 with 1:42 left. The Quakers could only manage a Curtis free-throw the rest of the way.

“This was a big win for us. We have a veteran group and they’ve been in this situation before,” Gerstell coach Jeff Cheevers said. “As a coach, you like it when you talk to them about hard work, and then you see it pay off. Because of the win, we’re in first place in the B Conference. Now we just have to figure out how to stay there.”

Friends coach Chris McNeal gave credit to the Falcons for their defensive intensity.

“They went to a zone, which was a really smart move on their part, and we weren’t ready. We kind of let the game get away from us,” McNeal said. “Our guys played hard, but we are young. This will be a learning experience for us.”