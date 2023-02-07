Caleb Franze reaches scoring milestone as Gerstell boys basketball defeats Francis Scott Key, 65-33

The Gerstell Academy boys basketball team celebrates after Caleb Franze, right, scores his 1,000th career point in the second quarter of the Falcons' win over Francis Scott Key on Monday. (Timothy Dashiell)

The Deborah Paterakis Gym was buzzing Monday night as many knew what Gerstell Academy guard Caleb Franze was about to achieve.

One of Carroll County’s top scorers, Franze came into the showdown with Francis Scott Key just 16 points away from 1,000 for his career.

Advertisement

Franze reached that number in the first half.

“To be able to do this so soon after transferring here, it’s a blessing really,” Franze, a junior who finished with a game-high 25 points, said.

Advertisement

With Franze leading a balanced offensive attack, the Falcons deployed every weapon they have and led wire-to-wire in a 65-33 victory over Francis Scott Key.

The guard has been a fixture in the Falcons offense since transferring from Mount Saint Joseph after his freshman year. His 1,000th point came in true Caleb Franze fashion, grabbing a rebound and with a full head of steam, driving to the rim and finishing a tough layup over multiple defenders.

“He’s tough to guard and ultra-quick,” Gerstell coach Jeff Cheevers said. “With the ball in his hands, he’s always capable of going off.”

Franze, who is now at 1,009 career points, has had plenty of help this season and Monday was no different. With Franze often playing off the ball, Jayden Williams took it upon himself to find him and other open teammates.

With Williams — Carroll County’s assist leader — pushing the pace and finding the open man, Gerstell was able to open the game with a commanding run.

“I’m a pass-first point guard; I’m not selfish,” Williams said. “I always look for my guys and ways to get them open.”

Down double figures and with Franze and Williams constantly slicing through the Eagles’ interior, FSK went a different route and switched to a zone defense. While the zone defense forces some teams to take contested 3-pointers deep into the shot clock, Cheevers countered with another offensive weapon: Tony Hicks.

Hicks, who sits right behind Franze at third in scoring in Carroll County this season, took over the second quarter. With Hicks placed smack in the middle of the zone defense, the senior would pivot and hit the midrange jumper or drive and kick it out to an open Franze or Williams for 3.

Advertisement

For Cheevers, it’s Hicks’ versatility that earned his trust as the Falcons ran the offense through him in order to beat the zone.

“We like him in there because he’s so strong with the basketball,” Cheevers said. “Certainly Tony can knock down that little mid-range shot, but he can attack the basket from that area as well, so it gives us options.”

Hicks finished with 20 points and with his big quarter, the rout was on.

While for many, the outcome of the game was never in question, Cheevers knows that his team needs every win, especially with the Falcons heading into the last games of Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference play. He loves the way his team played in what may be their most complete performance of the season.

“I give all the credit to the guys, they prepared for this game, they executed but we wanted to execute and it was a total team effort,” Cheevers said. “We play like that, will win games.”