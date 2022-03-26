Gerstell baseball beats Century, 7-4, powered by a five-run fourth inning

Gerstell vs. Century Century's Colin Perrier celebrates with teammates after he homered in the first inning of the Knights 7-4 loss to Gerstell Academy in Eldersburg Friday, March 25, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

The Gerstell Academy Falcons had a tough year last season, finishing near the bottom of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association’s B Conference.

Friday afternoon, they made sure they got this season off to a good start, defeating host and eighth-ranked Century, 7-4, in a game for Carroll County bragging rights.

The Falcons (1-0) were led by Jerry Torrence, who went 2-for-4 from the plate with a double, and pitched four innings only giving up three runs. Dylan Nee added a home run in a five-run fourth inning.

“Winning a game like this over a good team like Century sends a message that we are here,” said Falcons Manager Cap Poklemba. “We had to manage our way through it, because our league schedule is starting this weekend and we had to save our pitching, but it all worked out.”

Century (1-1) was led by Colin Perrier, who hit two solo home runs off of Torrence, one in the first and one in the third.

His first home run staked the Knights to an early lead, but Gerstell tied the game in the top of the third. Aaron Hammond started the inning with a walk. He advanced to second and third on ground outs, before a Travis Smith single scored him.

Century took the lead back in the bottom of the inning. After Perrier’s second homer in as many at bats, Torrence walked Kyle Grimsley. Brayden McCoraw doubled moving Grimsby to third. Owen Roach reached first on a throwing error, allowing Grimsley to score giving Century a 3-1 lead after three.

The fourth was a different matter altogether.

Torrence and Landon Bell doubled to start off the Gerstell rally. Gavin Larson reached on a fielder’s choice, and both Bell and Larson scored to give Gerstell a 4-3 lead. Hammond reached on an error. Nee then added to the lead when he deposited a John Kasten pitch over the left-field wall to run the lead to 6-3.

“He threw me an outside fastball,” Nee said. “I just tried to keep my head in, and it worked out. I was kind of looking for that pitch.”

The Falcons got another run in the top of the fifth when Daniel Burns scored on a throwing error.

Century got a run back in the sixth when a Ryan Matthews single scored Roach to cut the lead to 7-4. Although the Knights got two batters on in the bottom of the seventh with one out, reliever Travis Smith struck out McCarow and Roach to end the game.

“This game showed what we’re about,” Torrence said. “We established some great momentum at the plate in the fourth. When one of us got hot, we all started to get hot and started stroking the ball. We were pretty fired up after that, and I’m really proud of that.”

Gerstell Academy 7, Century 4

GA 001 510 0 – 7 10 3

CN 102 001 0 – 4 8 3

Torrence, Nee (4), Smith (6), and Burns; Kasten, Matthews (5) and Brauch. HR: GA – Nee; C – Perrier 2. 3B: none. 2B: GA - Torrence, Bell; CN – McCarow.