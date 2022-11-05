Gerstell girls soccer wins first IAAM C Conference championship, 7-1, over Catholic

Catholic High School players huddle during half time in the 2022 IAAM soccer championship Conference C game this afternoon. They lost 7-1 against Gerstell Academy. November 5, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

It wasn’t the prettiest goal Olivia Sprinkle had all season, but it might have been the most impactful.

Tied with Catholic High midway through the first half of Saturday’s Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland C Conference title game, Gerstell Academy lined up for a corner kick. The ball came into the box, deflected off a Catholic player, deflected off Sprinkle and went in the net.

Advertisement

It started a spurt of three Gerstell goals in a four-minute span that powered the Falcons to a 7-1 victory and the IAAM C Conference championship.

Gerstell captain Jamison Gochnauer poses for pictures with her team's trophy for their 7-1 win over Catholic High in the 2022 IAAM C Conference soccer championship game Saturday at Calvert Hall. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

“Winning a championship is obviously a good feeling,” Gerstell’s Kirsten Clarius said, “and especially with everybody, we’ve had some injuries and been through a lot this season, but coming out with the ‘W’ and working hard in each and every game and finishing it off with a win just felt so nice.”

Advertisement

Reagan Ramsey scored the first Falcons goal around five minutes into the game, collecting a ball that was bouncing around in the middle of the field. She had an unobstructed view of the goal and beat Catholic goalie Sydney Leard for the first goal.

The Falcons (16-2-2) had chances to extend their lead but one point-blank shot by Ramsey was knocked over the crossbar by Leard. Another shot from distance by Clarius went harmlessly into the goalie’s arms.

Gerstell's Reagan Ramsey, left, gets past Catholic High's Paige Sokolowski in the second half Saturday. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Catholic (13-3) scored an equalizer, courtesy of Anna Grace Bankert. However, the score didn’t stay level long. Gerstell created the corner opportunity that Sprinkle converted for the go-ahead goal.

“I just tried to get what I could on it, it ended up being a hip-ball, but it went it. I’m happy with it,” Sprinkle said.

Shortly after, Clarius scored, making it 3-1, and not to long after, a cross from Sprinkle passed in front of the goal. Catholic had a chance to clear it, but the ball was misplayed and went right to Gerstell’s Addison McIlvain, who beat Leard to make it 4-1. It marked three goals in roughly a four-minute span.

“We weathered the storm there,” Gerstell coach Giuliano Celenza said. “We came out, kept possession and came back with three quick goals. I can’t say enough, the girls played well. They really worked to reach their full potential today.”

“The energy on my team is amazing,” Sprinkle said. “We are so good at getting energy going and keeping it up. The girls on our team are so supportive and we definitely feed off each other and it’s great.”

Gerstell's Piper Gallagher, left, and Catholic High's Jenna Keener, right, fight for the ball in the second half. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Ramsey added another goal late in the first half, beating a defender one-on-one before launching a shot from 25 yards out that found the top corner of the net.

Advertisement

Celenza made sure his team played with the conditions to its advantage in the first 40 minutes.

“In the first half, it was windy, so we took the wind in the first half,” he said. “I told the girls we need to take advantage of it because you never know what’s going to happen in the second half.”

Gerstell closed the first half with a 5-1 lead. It was a half in which the Falcons controlled possession, made pin-point passes and was the first to most ground balls.

Carroll County Daily Headlines Daily Get the day's top news and sports headlines. >

“I think we were just all hustling so hard,” Clarius said. “We’re just so in shape and we don’t give up. The second half, the first half, we were all just fighting for each and every ground ball.”

Gerstell Academy players celebrate their 7-1 victory over Catholic High in the 2022 IAAM C Conference soccer championship game, which was held at Calvert Hall. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Sprinkle scored her second goal early in the second half, collecting a bouncing pass before going on a breakaway toward the goal and finishing with a low shot. Minutes later, Gerstell made it 7-1, as Clarius took a cross in front of the goal and knocked it in.

“That’s my main focus as a coach, I always like to keep possession of the ball,” Celenza said. “Always finding open girls, keeping the ball, attacking the outside, getting girls in the box and getting scoring chances. We made opportunities, balls that were played on the outside that were swung into the middle and girls were inside the box to finish the ball.”

Advertisement

Most of Gerstell’s goals came as a result of crisp passing and players finding open teammates for good looks at the goal.

“It’s definitely come with time, but as we’ve built that chemistry we’ve gotten a lot better at putting together those through balls and slotting each other,” Gerstell said.

In the end, it all came together for school history.

“I’m so excited, this is history for Gerstell,” Sprinkle added. “We’ve never had an IAAM championship, we’ve never even played in a championship game and today, we won. That’s huge.”