Gerstell boys soccer returns to MIAA C Conference final after 5-1 win over Beth Tfiloh

For Malcolm Hoar, high school playoffs are a new thing. Thursday afternoon at Gerstell Academy, you would have never known.

The freshman scored a first-half hat trick — one goal with his head and two with his feet — to lead the host Falcons to a 5-1 win over Beth Tfiloh (6-6-1) in the semifinals of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association C Conference.

Unbeaten Gerstell (15-0-1) advances to the championship game, which will be played Sunday at 1 p.m. at UMBC against St. Vincent Pallotti, a 6-0 winner over Key School in the other semifinal. The Falcons lost to Pallotti in last year’s title game.

“We’ve worked hard this entire season,” Hoar said. “This has been our goal all season, to win this championship, so we’re going to be working even harder in the final.”

Hoar and his teammates wasted little time getting on the board Thursday. Just 2:08 into the game, the Falcons were awarded a corner kick. Junior Travis Smith took the kick and it found Hoar’s head.

“I don’t know how I won the header, because I was the shortest one in the box,” said Hoar, who is barely 5-foot-4. “The ball just floated to me and I just placed it inside the far post.”

Just over 20 minutes later, the Falcons extended their lead. Senior Captain Braedan Dillion dribbled down the right flank and hit Hoar with a pinpoint pass in the center of the field. He drilled the ball into the lower righthand corner of the goal to up the lead to 2-0 with 17:36 left in the half.

With 5:43 left before halftime, Hoar completed his hat trick. This time, sophomore Ryan Larsen found Hoar unmarked in the box about 15 yards away from the goal. Again, Hoar took the pass and buried it in the corner of the net.

The Falcons got second-half goals by Smith and Riley Kilroy, sandwiched around an Andrew Fleishman goal for Beth Tfiloh for the final 5-1 score line.

Gerstell coach Ashley Murphy was pleased with his team’s effort, but with Hoar’s effort in particular.

“He’s one of the stars of the program,” he said. “He’s worked hard this season and worked his way into the starting 11. He’s been a big impact player this year, and obviously, he’s a big reason we’re in the final again. Our season goal was to get back to the final, and we’ve got now the opportunity to reverse last year’s result, and I have full belief in the boys that they can do it on Sunday.”

The Falcons will be looking to win the program’s fourth soccer title. Gerstell won the C Conference title in 2011 and 2012, and the B Conference Title in 2013.

Smith, who was on the team that lost in the final last season, also feels good about his team’s chances.

“We’ve gotten so much better this year,” Smith said. “We have like four new freshmen who are great soccer players, and I think the rest of us have just gotten older and better, I guess.”

For Beth Tfiloh, the loss ended what was a promising season for the fifth-seeded Warriors.

“We lost to a great team that’s had a great season and deserves everything they get,” said Beth Tfiloh coach Matt Smith. “My hat’s off to them. I think Ashley and the boys did a really good job.