Ashley Hayunga’s late goal propels St. Paul’s School for Girls past Gerstell Academy, 1-0

Gerstell goalie #00, Cambrie Franks, make a save, punching out the ball on a SPSG #1, Sophia Hererra corner kick in the 1st half. St. Paul’s School for Girls vs Gerstell Academy girls soccer Wednesday September 27, 2023 at Gerstell Academy. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

With Gerstell Academy’s move to the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference, many anticipated last year’s C Conference champion to be in tougher, closer matchups against several high level opponents.

Wednesday night’s matchup against the St. Paul’s School for Girls was no different. With both teams playing stout defense to the final whistle, it was Ashley Hayunga’s goal with 25 seconds left that earned the visiting Gators a 1-0 victory.

“It was a really hard-fought game,” Hayunga said. “I think that we really pulled it together as a team. Everybody was working hard and just super positive even when we struggled at times.”

With both teams using the first half to feel each other out, both coaches pleaded for their girls to get aggressive and push the ball toward the net.

“Right before that goal, my assistant coach was just pleading with the girls to shoot hard and stop lofting everything,” St. Paul’s coach Joie Gill said. “We did a much better job at being aggressive in the second half and Ashley came out and hit a strike right at the end.”

The Gators controlled the ball for most of the second half, putting Gerstell constantly on defense. Goalie Cambrie Franks was a wall for the Falcons, saving several shots before Hayunga finally got a shot past her.

“We stuck right right them,” Gerstell coach Giuliano Celenza said. “We knew how tough a team they were going in and we stayed hungry until the very end. That goal was the dagger.”

Gerstell has hung with opponents all season since the move to the B Conference, quickly establishing itself in the program’s new era. After a 3-2 win over Mount De Sales on Sept. 13, the Falcons made a second statement, playing in a hard-fought 1-1 tie against Maryvale Prep last week.

“We’ve played them over the years and this is a very hard team to prepare for because they’re always so tough,” Gill said. “We looked at them and with the way they played against Maryvale, we knew they were going to give us a tough run.”

Now forced to rebound from a tough loss, Gerstell knows that another close game is a sign, not only can they compete in the B Conference, but they can be a threat to the IAAM’s toughest competition.