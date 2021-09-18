Winters Mill vs Francis Scott Key Football | PHOTOS

Winters Mill LB #22, Nico Baez, tries stripping the ball while tackling FSK RB, #2, Brady Forte as he follows his blocker for a short gain. Winters Mill vs Francis Scott Key Football at Long Reach High School in Columbia due to FSK Field conditions from weather. Francis Scott Key defeated Winters Mill 16-0 Friday September 17, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)