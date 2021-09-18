(Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Carroll County High School Sports Carroll County Sports Carroll County Winters Mill vs Francis Scott Key Football | PHOTOS Sep 17, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Winters Mill vs Francis Scott Key Football at Long Reach High School in Columbia due to FSK Field conditions from weather. Francis Scott Key defeated Winters Mill 16-0 Friday September 17, 2021. Winters Mill vs Francis Scott Key Football FSK WR #21, Ryan Rill runs for 1st down after catch in the 1st quarter. Winters Mill vs Francis Scott Key Football at Long Reach High School in Columbia due to FSK Field conditions from weather. Francis Scott Key defeated Winters Mill 16-0 Friday September 17, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Winters Mill vs Francis Scott Key Football Winters Mill RB #2, Brady Forte, turns the corner for a short gain before being tackled by FSK DB #24, Austin Schemm. Winters Mill vs Francis Scott Key Football at Long Reach High School in Columbia due to FSK Field conditions from weather. Francis Scott Key defeated Winters Mill 16-0 Friday September 17, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Winters Mill vs Francis Scott Key Football Winter Mills DB #9, Kyle Anderson breks up a pass to FSK WR #24, Austin Schemm. Winters Mill vs Francis Scott Key Football at Long Reach High School in Columbia due to FSK Field conditions from weather. Francis Scott Key defeated Winters Mill 16-0 Friday September 17, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Winters Mill vs Francis Scott Key Football Winters Mill RB #2, Brady Forte, scrambles for short yardage. Winters Mill vs Francis Scott Key Football at Long Reach High School in Columbia due to FSK Field conditions from weather. Francis Scott Key defeated Winters Mill 16-0 Friday September 17, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Winters Mill vs Francis Scott Key Football Winters Mill DB #9, Kyle Anderson makes a TD saving tackle after a huge gain by FSK RB #20, Nick Diehl late in the 4th quarter. Winters Mill vs Francis Scott Key Football at Long Reach High School in Columbia due to FSK Field conditions from weather. Francis Scott Key defeated Winters Mill 16-0 Friday September 17, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Winters Mill vs Francis Scott Key Football FSK WR, Ryan Will goes upstairs to grab this touchdown pass in the 4th quarter. Winters Mill vs Francis Scott Key Football at Long Reach High School in Columbia due to FSK Field conditions from weather. Francis Scott Key defeated Winters Mill 16-0 Friday September 17, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Winters Mill vs Francis Scott Key Football FSK RB #20, Nick Diehl takes a handoff and runs through a hole for the 1st down. Winters Mill vs Francis Scott Key Football at Long Reach High School in Columbia due to FSK Field conditions from weather. Francis Scott Key defeated Winters Mill 16-0 Friday September 17, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Winters Mill vs Francis Scott Key Football FSK QB #3, Jarren Rutter is stopped just short of a 1st down by Winters Mill #71, Noah Wagner and #20, Shawn Restivo. Winters Mill vs Francis Scott Key Football at Long Reach High School in Columbia due to FSK Field conditions from weather. Francis Scott Key defeated Winters Mill 16-0 Friday September 17, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Winters Mill vs Francis Scott Key Football Winters Mill LB #22, Nico Baez tackles FSK RB #13, Justin Franks behind the line of scrimmage for a loss. Winters Mill vs Francis Scott Key Football at Long Reach High School in Columbia due to FSK Field conditions from weather. Francis Scott Key defeated Winters Mill 16-0 Friday September 17, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Winters Mill vs Francis Scott Key Football FSK WR #24 Austin Schemm caught this pass and ran for TD in the 1st quarter. Winters Mill vs Francis Scott Key Football at Long Reach High School in Columbia due to FSK Field conditions from weather. Francis Scott Key defeated Winters Mill 16-0 Friday September 17, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Winters Mill vs Francis Scott Key Football FSK WR #24 Austin Schemm celebrates catch and run TD in the 1st quarter. Winters Mill vs Francis Scott Key Football at Long Reach High School in Columbia due to FSK Field conditions from weather. Francis Scott Key defeated Winters Mill 16-0 Friday September 17, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Winters Mill vs Francis Scott Key Football FSK QG #3, Jarren Rutter, scrambles for short yardage in the 1st quarter. Winters Mill vs Francis Scott Key Football at Long Reach High School in Columbia due to FSK Field conditions from weather. Francis Scott Key defeated Winters Mill 16-0 Friday September 17, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Winters Mill vs Francis Scott Key Football Winters Mill LB #33, Jesse Tobias, chases down FSK RB #20, Nick Diehl after big gain and a 1st down. Winters Mill vs Francis Scott Key Football at Long Reach High School in Columbia due to FSK Field conditions from weather. Francis Scott Key defeated Winters Mill 16-0 Friday September 17, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Winters Mill vs Francis Scott Key Football Winters Mill LB #22, Nico Baez, tries stripping the ball while tackling FSK RB, #2, Brady Forte as he follows his blocker for a short gain. Winters Mill vs Francis Scott Key Football at Long Reach High School in Columbia due to FSK Field conditions from weather. Francis Scott Key defeated Winters Mill 16-0 Friday September 17, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Winters Mill vs Francis Scott Key Football FSK RB #20, Nick Diehl runs for a 1st down after catching check-down pass. Winters Mill vs Francis Scott Key Football at Long Reach High School in Columbia due to FSK Field conditions from weather. Francis Scott Key defeated Winters Mill 16-0 Friday September 17, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Winters Mill vs Francis Scott Key Football Winters Mill RB, #2 Brady Forte, is brought down after a short gain by FSK DB #24, Austin Schemm and LB #42, Bryce Zepp. Winters Mill vs Francis Scott Key Football at Long Reach High School in Columbia due to FSK Field conditions from weather. Francis Scott Key defeated Winters Mill 16-0 Friday September 17, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Winters Mill vs Francis Scott Key Football FSK QB #3, Jarren Rutter runs a QB sweep to the right for a short gain. Winters Mill vs Francis Scott Key Football at Long Reach High School in Columbia due to FSK Field conditions from weather. Francis Scott Key defeated Winters Mill 16-0 Friday September 17, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) Advertisement