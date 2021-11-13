FSK fizzles after fast start, falls against Williamsport in 2A/1A West region semifinals | Carroll football roundup

Brady Neff and Williamsport put on a show in a decisive second quarter Friday in the Class 2A/1A West region semifinals against host Francis Scott Key.
The Wildcats senior quarterback tossed three touchdowns in the period to lead an explosive Williamsport attack, setting the tone for a 50-20 win over the Eagles.
Despite a lopsided loss to end the season, Francis Scott Key head coach Will Thompson and the Eagles (7-4) accomplished a lot this year behind its seniors, including Jarren Rutter and Ryan Rill.
“Great kids,” Thompson said of his team. “Jarren is not just a great football player, he’s a great human being. Since I took this job, Jarren and Nick [Diehl] and those guys were really at the forefront of what I wanted to do. They never said, ‘Just because we’re FSK, we don’t shoot for the stars.’”
It was a promising start for Francis Scott Key that turned sour quickly once the Wildcats got into a groove offensively.
The Eagles scored on their first two drives in the first quarter. Senior Ryan Rill overpowered several Williamsport defenders for a 5-yard score that gave the Eagles a 7-0 lead and early momentum. The FSK lead was at 14-7 when Neff began finding his big-play receivers to get the Wildcats rolling.
On a drive to tie the game, Neff hit freshman Ceontae Wilmore for 20 yards for a big first down inside the Eagles’ 40-yard line. Two plays later, Neff found sophomore Corry Nelson on a deep corner route to draw even at 14-14.
Neff and Wilmore were just getting started. The senior capped off the next Williamsport drive with another long pass to Wilmore. On third down, the quarterback scrambled away from pressure and zipped a 32-yard pass to Wilmore to make it 21-14.
“We were able to step up when we needed to,” Neff said. “Ceontae is one of the most confident men I have met in my life. He is one of the most talented receivers I have ever worked with in my life. I was able to talk with him today and make some plays with him.”
Neff used his legs to keep the next drive going. On a third and long, Neff bailed out his team with a 20-yard dash to set the Wildcats up inside the 5. Wilmore got open in the endzone a play later to extend the lead to 28-14 at halftime.
“It was a heck of a game to start,” Williamsport head coach Tim Small said. “We were kind of back and forth [early]. The coaches did a great job of finding matchups and the kids made plays.”
It was more of the same in the second half from Williamsport’s big play offense. After an interception on defense, Neff took off on the first offensive play of the half for a 50-yard dash to move the ball down to the Eagles’ 10.
Williamsport senior running back Darby Bryant punched it in from 2-yards out to cap the drive, as the game started to get out of hand for Francis Scott Key with the Wildcats leading 35-14. The Wildcats added a pair of rushing touchdowns late in the third quarter as they continued to flex their offensive muscle, taking a commanding 50-14 lead.
Francis Scott Key senior Nick Diehl finished off the scoring with a nicely-executed hook-and-ladder play for a 60-yard score in the fourth quarter.
Small talked about how important this win was for his program. The Wildcats have never advanced past the second round of the playoffs, so his team is in new territory.
“This is as far as a Williamsport team has even been in the playoffs,” he said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the [team]. We are in a great spot to be. This is why you put all the time in and work through the ups and downs of the season. It’s about right now.”
Williamsport 50, Francis Scott Key 20
FSK – Ryan Rill 5-yard run (Keith LaPierre kick good)
W – Max Larkin 1-yard run (Cole Kriner kick good)
FSK – Jarren Rutter 5-yard pass to Jaeden Heiser (LaPierre kick good)
W – Brady Neff 35-yard pass to Corry Nelson (Kriner kick good)
W – Neff 32-yard pass to Ceontae Wilmore (Kriner kick good)
W – Neff 5-yard pass to Wilmore (Kriner kick good)
W – Darby Bryant 2-yard run (Larkin conversion good)
W – Bryant 21-yard run (Kriner kick good)
W- Cole Rourke 38-yard run (Kriner kick good)
FSK – Nick Diehl 60-yard hook and ladder (Conversion no good)
OTHER FOOTBALL SCORES:
2A/1A West
South Carroll 35, Boonsboro 0
Quarterback Ryan Barnard ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third, while AJ Rodrigues added two rushing scores of his own, as the Cavaliers (10-0) shut out Boonsboro in the region semifinals. South Carroll will play Williamsport for the region title at home next Friday.
The Cavaliers ended up scoring on each of their possessions in the first half.
Rodrigues kicked off the scoring with just under nine minutes left in the first quarter, as he took a handoff and raced down the middle of the field practically untouched for a 73-yard touchdown. The lead grew to 14-0 early in the second quarter as Barnard found Logan Miller for an 17-yard touchdown reception down the left sideline.
With three minutes left in the first half Barnard kept it himself for a 5-yard touchdown run, and then Rodrigues added another rushing score from five yards out in the final minute to create a 27-0 lead going into intermission.
Then Barnard wrapped up the scoring midway through the third quarter when he raced down the middle of the field for a 58-yard touchdown on the ground. The ensuing two-point conversion created a running clock and the final margin of victory.
South Carroll’s defense held its opposition to seven points or less for a seventh time in 10 games. Rodrigues and Carter Mazalewski each made interceptions.
3A North
Westminster 28, Edgewood 14
The Owls (8-3) raced out to a 28-0 lead in the region semifinal victory and cruised from there. Quarterback Jack Gruenzinger threw two touchdowns to Mason Fisher to help lead the offense, while Micky Simmons and Matt Heath each added a rushing score.