No. 3 Francis Scott Key softball clinches Carroll County championship with 3-0 win over Westminster

The 2023 softball season has been a sweet treat for the Francis Scott Key Eagles. Monday afternoon, the Eagles put the cherry on top.

Sophomore starter Jasmine Kline recorded 14 strikeouts and pitched a two-hitter, and junior catcher Joelle Staub knocked in all three runs as host Key defeated Westminster, 3-0, to clinch the Carroll County softball title with two county games left. The title was the first for the school since 2016.

The third-ranked Eagles (14-2, 10-0 Carroll Count) scored early with two runs in the first and one in the third, and Kline made the runs stand up, navigating through a few jams along the way.

After Kline struck out two in the top of the first, FSK got the bats going early in the bottom of the inning. With Kline on second after a single and a steal, Kendall Jackman beat out a dropped third strike to put runners on first and third. Staub quickly brought them in with a single up the middle to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead.

“I was just looking for contact at that point, and I just hit it right down the middle,” Staub said.

The Eagles added to the lead in the third. After a single and a walk, Westminster manager April Sexton took out starter Elena Castonguay and replaced her with Mallory Johnson. Johnson gave up a hit to Kline to load the bases, before recording a strikeout of Jackman for the first out. Staub grounded out to first in the next at-bat but that allowed Emma Taff to score FSK’s third run for a 3-0 lead.

The Owls (8-6, 2-6) loaded the bases in the top of the fourth with one out on walks to Gina Sullivan and Katelyn Barber and a single by Kaitlyn Clark, but Kline struck out Aslin Cole and Ryley Winebrunner to end the threat.

Kline also gave up two walks with two outs in the top of fifth, but got a ground out two second to extinguish the Westminster rally.

“That’s on me, though,” Kline said. “Instead of just throwing the ball, I was trying to aim it. I forced it, and I just wasn’t hitting my spots. I just told myself to take a deep breath and I got through it.”

Although she was happy with her win and the 14 strikeouts, Kline made it clear that the county title wasn’t the only goal the Eagles had.

“This is not where the work’s done,” Kline said. “We just have to keep going and keep getting better.”

Key manager Steve Turner agrees with his star pitcher.

“It feels good for the girls, for the school and for the community,” Turner said of the county title. “We have one senior [Brianna Dehoff] and I was happy we did this for her.

“We still have some work to do to make it far in the playoffs. Bases loaded and two outs, you’re expected to score a lot of runs. We left a lot of runners in scoring position today.”

Francis Scott Key 3, Westminster 0

WST 000 000 0 – 0 2 1

FSK 201 000 X – 3 6 1