Addie Roach scores the lone goal as Francis Scott Key field hockey defeats Westminster, 1-0

Trading in their signature red, white and blue look for a bright pink jersey as Carroll County recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month throughout October, Francis Scott Key took the field Wednesday hosting Westminster in another important county field hockey matchup.

In what was a physical, defensive encounter between two teams looking for the late edge, it was Addie Roach’s goal that made the difference as the Eagles defeated the Owls, 1-0.

“One of my teammates [Carley Topper] crossed it across the goal,” she said. “She worked really hard to get it down there, so I executed on her really hard work because I didn’t want to let my teammate down.”

Admitting that her team had been underachieving and not playing up to its fullest potential the past couple of games, coach Becky Bachtel was more than pleased with her team’s resiliency and grit against the Owls.

“We’ve been struggling the last couple games,” she said. “We knew that today was going to test us and they showed up. It was really great to see them not back down and do what we’ve been working on for the last couple of weeks.”

The focus has been on myriad of things as the Eagles look to develop into a team that will be playing its best field hockey come playoff time. The work the team put in on the defensive end was on display throughout the game. After Roach’s first-half goal, the Eagles found themselves on the defensive as the ball was in Westminster’s possession the majority of the second half.

The Eagles were able to hold on, smothering shooters and not giving anyone room to make the cross or get a good shot off.

“Defense showed up,” Bachtel said. “They communicated, they knew who to watch and we cut down some of their opportunities.”

Normally, there could be mixed emotions with winning a defensive battle, but everyone on the Eagles bench was all smiles as they know that this win means a little bit more with all the work they’ve been putting in behind the scenes to rebound from a rough patch.

“We’ve spent the last week remembering how to be the team we know how to be,” Roach said. “We really executed that and we showed that we are a good team, we deserved this today.”