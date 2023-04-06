Jasmine Kline strikes out 12 to lead No. 4 Francis Scott Key past No. 13 Manchester Valley, 5-1

Thursday’s game between Carroll County rivals Francis Scott Key and Manchester Valley featured a duel between arguably the County’s two best pitchers in Jasmine Kline and Makenna Deane.

Round 1 goes to the Eagles’ Kline.

The host and fourth-ranked Eagles scored runs in the second and third innings and made them stand up behind Kline’s pitching as they defeated No. 13 Manchester Valley, 5-1.

For all of the experience that the team has, Francis Scott Key (6-1, 5-0) was led by two underclassmen. Kline, a sophomore, pitched seven innings, allowing one run and five hits, while recording 12 strikeouts. Freshman Piper Beahm went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, a triple and three RBIs.

“She’s a true competitor,” FSK coach Steve Turner said of his pitcher. “She has over a 55% strikeout rate. Her and her catcher Joelle [Staub] do a great job of calling a game and keeping hitters off balance. I’m also happy for Piper, because she was struggling at the plate and she finally broke out of that.”

Francis Scott Key pitcher Jasmine Kline, right, shown in this file photo, struck out 12 in a win Wednesday over Manchester Valley. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

The Eagles got on the board early. Kendall Jackman led off the second inning with a single that got past the right fielder and saw her end up on third with a two-base error. Morgan Kenney reached on a dropped third strike and then stole second. After Deane forced a pop-up out to third, Beahm cleared the bases with a two-run double to give FSK a 2-0 lead. Two batters later, Emma Taff doubled and scored Beahm to run the lead to 3-0.

FSK extended the lead in the third. After a one-out single by Kenney, Beahm hit a triple to score her and make the lead 4-0. Another error led to Beahm scoring for a 5-0 advantage.

“I think the team is doing great, and we showed that in this game,” Beahm said. “I’ve played a lot against some of the players on their team and it was exciting for me to play well in this game.”

The Mavericks (3-3, 2-3) got their only run in the seventh. Kline began to tire and allowed two walks in the first three batters of the inning. With two outs, Hailey Facchine hit a pop-up to center field that dropped out of the fielder’s glove and allowed Ashlee Hipsley to score the lone run for the Mavericks. Kline settled down and got Deane to fly out to left field to end the game.

When asked if she was disappointed that the Eagles didn’t record the shutout, Kline was honest.

“Yes, it did bother me a little,” she said. “They are a very good team, but the important thing is we came out with the win.”

Deane was equally complimentary of both Kline and the Eagles.

“Jasmine is a great pitcher and she kept us on our toes all night,” Deane said. “We just weren’t all there tonight. Kudos to her, and they have a great team. We just have to step it up next time.”

The teams meet again April 26th at Manchester Valley.