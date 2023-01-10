Summer Brooks, Drew Watkins lead Francis Scott Key girls basketball in 40-30 comeback win against Manchester Valley

The first half was nothing short of a disaster for Francis Scott Key girls basketball. The second half was a different story.

Despite the slow start, which included the Eagles having more turnovers than points in the first half, Summer Brooks and Drew Watkins led a late FSK run as the Eagles finally took the lead with just over two minutes left and held on to a 40-30 win over Manchester Valley Monday night.

Francis Scott Key's Drew Watkins, right, looks to shoot against Manchester Valley's Aubrey Chopper, left, in the first quarter of Monday's game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Manchester Valley came out of the gate controlling the pace, starting with a dominant 10-0 run. Despite having a size advantage, the Eagles failed to successfully work the ball inside. As FSK attempted to find an open shooter, Manchester Valley’s signature press defense took advantage and forced many turnovers en route to a double-digit first quarter lead.

“We came out and just let them do whatever,” FSK coach TJ Develin said.

The Eagles’ sloppy play continued in the second quarter. Already down double-digits, the turnovers continued to pile up. At halftime, the Eagles were down 21-12 and with 14 turnovers, the nine-point deficit seemed like it was the best-case scenario.

Develin and his team knew that something needed to change.

“The message was pretty much, we need to play our game and with our style of play,” he said.

In the second half, things seemed to flip. This time it was the Mavericks that turned the ball over. Gone was the inside-out offense spearheaded by Carmaya Bowman, who finished with 15 points.

The Eagles were able to adjust and force the Mavericks to take difficult shots the entire quarter. The lack of offense in the second half forced Manchester Valley to play an entirely different and unfamiliar brand of basketball.

“A lot of our offense is generated out of our press,” Manchester Valley coach Heather DeWees said. “Since we weren’t scoring, we weren’t pressing. It’s a vicious cycle.”

DeWees credited FSK and the adjustments Develin and his team made throughout the game as Manchester Valley was held to just nine points the entire second half.

One key adjustment was to get the ball in the hands of guard Summer Brooks. Brooks was a catalyst for the Eagles throughout the comeback.

She finished the game with 15 points and led the Eagles’ new offensive approach — attacking inside instead of settling for contested jump shots.

“In the locker room we said, ‘If your shot’s not falling, drive and get fouled,’ and that’s what really helped us,” Brooks said.

Francis Scott Key's Summer Brooks, left, drives to the basketball past Manchester Valley's Autumn Stottlemire in the first quarter of Monday's game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

In the fourth quarter, Brooks got help from Drew Watkins, who emerged as a key offensive weapon.

With Brooks, Watkins and the rest of the Eagles now on the attack, FSK not only took the lead, but found themselves on the other end of a double-digit margin.

Watkins finished with 10 points and her ability to be a go-to player down the stretch for the Eagles may have caught some by surprise, but certainly not her coach.

“Drew’s come a very long way,” Develin said. “Her ability to grow mentally and stay engaged has been magnificent.”

Watkins credited her strong play to the change in mindset adopted by the team throughout the second half, a mindset she says everyone will need to keep in mind as the playoffs near and the intensity increases.

“You can’t play the name on the jersey,” she said. “You have to play the game, you have to play the sport.”