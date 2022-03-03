Francis Scott Key boys basketball races past Loch Raven, 77-61, for regional championship

Halftimes are a good time to grab a seat and think things over. Wednesday night’s halftime came at just the right time for host Francis Scott Key.
The Eagles rallied from an eight-point deficit at the break, flying past Loch Raven in the third quarter to post a 77-61 win in the Class 1A South Region I championship.
The regional title is the first FSK has won in boys basketball since the mid-1970s. Francis Scott Key (17-7), who now advances to the 1A state quarterfinals, will now wait while the MPSSAA reseeds the remaining eight teams to see where they will play next.
Ryan Rill, Carroll County’s leading scorer, scored 19 of his team-high 25 points in the second half to lead the improbable comeback. Loch Raven’s Jayden Baker led all scorers with 27 points.
“They sped us up a little in the first half, and we weren’t used to that,” said Rill. “Once we switched our defense and played our half-court offense [in the second half], our desire took over.”
The Eagles, who had played mostly man-to-man defense in the first half, switched to a 1-3-1 zone in the second. The switch paid dividends almost immediately, as FSK held the Raiders to no field goals and just three free throws in the third quarter, outscoring them 23-3
“They asked me to play the 1-3-1 because they love it so much,” FSK coach Ryan Kimble said. “Our goal was to stifle [Baker]. He had a great first half against us, and that’s a credit to him. We made sure he didn’t get as many clean looks in the second half.”
Baker scored 18 of his points in the first half as the aggressiveness that Loch Raven (15-8) played with in the first half seemed to confuse the Eagles early, and FSK missed several easy layups early. The Raiders built the lead up to nine, 31-22, just before half, and the Eagles looked perplexed as they headed to the locker room trailing 35-27.
The second half was a whole different story.
After a Jayvon Adams free throw for Loch Raven, Rill opened the Eagles scoring with a 3-pointer. A Logan Milstreed layup got the Eagles within four, 36-32. Andre Perkins hit a free throw for Loch Raven, but the Eagles followed with am 18-1 run for the rest of the quarter. FSK took the lead on a Milstreed 3-pointer with 2:34 left in the quarter, and never relinquished it.
“We just needed to play harder and play up to their level. We’d had some times this year when we got down on ourselves at crucial times, but we stayed positive tonight,” said Milstreed. “We’ve been working for this all year, and it feels great to get it done.”
Loch Raven coach Brandon Thomas gave FSK credit for its third-quarter run.
“Hats off to Francis Scott Key for what they were able to do in the third quarter,” Thomas said. “I told our players after the game to remember this feeling. This is what happens when you play a 16-minute game instead of all 32.”
Kimble said that regardless of who the Eagles get in the state semifinals, they’ll be prepared.
“We’ll be ready,” said Kimble. “We’ll get in the gym tomorrow and prepare, and then we’ll go attack from there on Friday.”
Class 1A South Region I Championship
Francis Scott Key 77, Loch Raven 61
LOCH RAVEN – Rogers 2, Perkins 6, Howard 6, Horsey 2, Baker 27, Adams 14, Jordan 4. Totals: 23 13-18 61.
FRANCIS S. KEY – Milstreed 24, Heiser 7, Fulmore 6, Rill 25, Harris 5, McGrath 10. Totals: 21 27-39 77.