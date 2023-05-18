Francis Scott Key softball defeats Liberty, 11-10, for regional title in 11-inning thriller on Piper Beahm’s walk-off hit

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

It was already a classic game.

And it wasn’t even close to being over.

Seven innings couldn’t decide Wednesday’s Class 1A North Region I championship between Francis Scott Key and Liberty. As the teams geared up for extra innings, no one in attendance could imagine what was about to come. An 11-inning slugfest with the top-seeded and county champion Eagles and No. 3 Lions fighting for a regional championship and spot in the state quarterfinals.

What happened next was high-level softball played by both sides. Clutch pitching, timely hitting, stingy defense and a lot of greatness was on display as one amazing, potentially game-clinching moment was quickly replaced with another.

In the end, Piper Beahm’s 11th inning walk-off single ended the marathon — finally a big hit that no one could answer — as the Eagles defeated the Lions, 11-10, to become regional champions Wednesday night.

“That was the longest game I’ve ever played in for sure,” Beahm said. “It’s definitely tiring, especially when we’re all fighting and we want to win it as much as the other team does.”

Both teams fought like two heavyweight fighters, responding to one punch from their opponent with one of their own as everyone refused to go down.

Francis Scott Key players celebrate on the field after Piper Beahm hit a walk-off single as they defeated Liberty, 11-10, in 11 innings during the Class 1A North Region I championship game Friday. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Erin Martin’s two-run home run in the top of the eighth for the Lions was immediately countered by Morgan Kenney’s two-run, two-out double in the bottom half of the inning. To a diving double play from FSK’s Emma Taff at third, Natalie Crane said “watch this” as she fired the ball to catcher Kaelin Ault to stop the potential winning run at the plate in the bottom of the 10th.

As the home team batting second in each inning, FSK repeatedly battled from behind with their county championship season on the line. The Eagles trailed 3-2 in the sixth, down to four outs remaining in their dream year. But they tied it on Beahm’s RBI double. Liberty scored in the top half of the eighth, ninth, 10th and 11th innings, always putting the Eagles on the cusp of elimination. At one point in the eighth, they were down to their final strike, but they kept fighting.

“One thing we’ve done all year, we get punched in the mouth, we punch right back,” FSK coach Stephen Turner said.

After some slow moments early on, the bats came alive for both teams as the crucial moments of the game arrived. Beahm, Taff, Kenney and Lilly Reiter all had multiple hits for the Eagles. Reiter finished the day with four RBIs, two of which came on a towering home run over the left field fence in the fifth inning, to bring a 3-0 game to 3-2.

Not to be outdone, Liberty saw multi-hit efforts from Ault, Martin and Hannah DeVincent. DeVincent had an extremely productive day, matching Reiter’s four RBIs with four of her own.

In a night full of standout performances, no one’s effort left more of an impression on the game than FSK’s ace Jasmine Kline.

The sophomore went the distance for the Eagles on the mound, throwing 210 pitches and striking out 13, this coming off a 134-pitch, seven-strikeout effort Monday against South Carroll.

With such a workload, Kline never flinched as she knew what needed to be done to bring home a regional title for the Eagles. Not only did she have the mindset, but the support system she needed to deliver in the game’s clutchest moments.

“I rely on my coaches and my team a lot,” she said. “They they talk me up after every pitch which helps calm me down. My hitters kept me in the game, so I just went out and pitched for them.”

Now headed to the state quarterfinals, the Eagles have all the confidence in the world after winning the program’s first regional title in over two decades. Turner knows his girls have a quick turnaround after playing and winning an 11-inning marathon — and his team is not done yet.

“We got three more to go,” he said. “We celebrate tonight but it’s right back to work tomorrow to win the big one.”