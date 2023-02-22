Growth of girls wrestling on display as FSK wins girls county title on the road to individual state tournament

Medals are prepared to be handed out at the Carroll County Wrestling Championships at Westminster High School on February 18, 2023. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

With the individual wrestling postseason here, starting with this weekend’s regional tournaments, teams across Carroll County continue to work hard to earn state tournament births. In the wrestling room at Francis Scott Key, the girls wrestling team is a little more motivated.

Coming off last weekend’s girls team county championship, the Eagles’ confidence is growing — as is girls wrestling countywide as numbers increase and champions continue to be crowned.

“The ladies did a very good job of coming in clutch when the lights were on,” coach Davey Blake said.

The Eagles held off Manchester Valley to clinch the title Saturday. Caroline Cruickshank (115 pounds), Keira Cooper (135), Mackenzie Koon (140) and Emily Arboleda (190) all won individual titles to lead FSK to the victory.

“Going into Saturday, I was both confident and scared,” Arboleda said. “But my coaches gave me confidence and that was a big help.”

Coach Davey Blake holds the Carroll County championship Plaque as he is surrounded by the first-place Francis Scott Key girls wrestling team at the Carroll County wrestling tournament at Westminster on Saturday. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Arboleda is just one of many that have progressed for the Eagles this year. Starting with a roster of 11, then losing a girl to injury, Blake has instilled key principles in all his wrestlers that have enabled them to grow throughout the season.

“I had a lot of confidence going into it because I knew how hard we worked,” Cruickshank said. “I had confidence in my coaches and how they trained me and where they placed me.”

Girls wrestling has grown throughout the years with increased numbers, not just at FSK, but at many county school. Manchester Valley, Westminster and Winters Mill all boast strong overall girls wrestling teams with many girls expected to compete for regional and state championships. Even at South Carroll, Bella Garrity, the lone girl in the program, captured a county title and competed for the Cavaliers during the 1A state dual finals. For Blake, collaboration is key as the county moves forward.

“Even though we compete, we all still work together to grow the sport for our girls,” he said. “I think the coaches in the county have done a great job of providing opportunities for the girls and it’s paid off because we have some of the best wrestlers in the state.”

Francis Scott Key's Keira Cooper pins Ashley Gamez in the 135-pound finals at the Carroll County wrestling tournament on Saturday. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

As the girls at FSK prepare to head to Milford Mill for the Class 1A North regional individual tournament this Saturday, the Eagles have high expectations for themselves as they look to qualify for states. After another hard practice, the girls reflect on what having the opportunity to wrestle like the boys has done for them.

“I’m glad I’ve gotten the opportunity to do it, you build some great connections,” Cooper said. “This is the hardest sport I’ve ever done physically and mentally, but you learn things wrestling that I don’t think you would learn in other sports.”

Blake expects more girls to come out next year, not just at FSK, but at other county schools as FSK looks to keep up and defend its county championship.

“If you build it, they will come,” he said. “This great sport is something that we want to get as many girls involved with as possible.”