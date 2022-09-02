Francis Scott Key first-year cross country runner Kassidy Brooks getting prepared for military future

Kassidy Brooks has known for a while that she wanted to join the military to help others througha life of service.

It started in the ninth grade as a small idea about what her future could be like and has grown into a full-fledged plan. Now a senior, Brooks is planning to join the Army after graduation. For now, she has joined the Francis Scott Key cross country team to prepare for basic training and the Army fitness test.

Brooks was a late arrival to Eagles practices but was able to start this week ahead of the Eagle’s first meet at Brunswick on Saturday. Due to her late start, she feels behind some of her teammates.

Francis Scott Key cross country runner Kassidy Brooks is coming out for her first year of cross country to prepare for the fitness requirements to join the Army. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

“I kind of feel out of place,” Brooks said. “I haven’t done anything too physical in a while. It’s been really hard for me to get back into the groove. So, I feel that I am kind of behind others and that makes me struggle a bit more.”

Even while feeling behind, Brooks isn’t looking at it as a challenge but rather an opportunity to learn a valuable lesson heading into the military: to not give up and keep pushing on.

Brooks isn’t worried about the results but is running to prepare herself for the running and other challenges the Army will bring.

“I’m going to be able to build my endurance and my stamina and start that now,” Brooks said. “So, when I enlist at the end of the summer, I’m not completely out of shape. ... I got to get in the groove of being physically active and build that up now, so I’m prepared down the line.”

Saturday’s meet will be Brooks’ first high school athletic competition. She withdrew from a lot of activities when she was younger. Getting back to this point isn’t something that her mother, Amy, overlooked. The benefits it can provide before basic training aren’t bad either.

“I thought it was a good idea because she’s going to run a lot when she gets [to basic training],” Amy said. “Also, having that support of teammates and a coach to get her from point A to point B is good. I think it’s good that she’s at a comfortable place where she’s ready to be a part of a team again.”

Kassidy is starting to look ahead to her future goals. She wants to show herself and others that anything is possible.

“I felt like me as a person, I was strong enough and capable enough to do that,” Brooks said. “I want to be able to show people no matter how much you go through, you can do what you put your mind to …prove to myself that I can push myself to my absolute limit and come out from that.”

Running cross country and joining the army is just a part of Brooks’ plan. After spending four years in the Army, she wants to join a law enforcement agency. She mentioned an interest in joining a program like the Carroll County Sheriff’s Child Advocacy program.

Brooks said she wants to try and join the Federal Bureau of Investigation, but for now, she’s focused on her first cross country meet.