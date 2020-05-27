Francis Scott Key High School’s college commitment list for 2019-20

The Times is recognizing Carroll County’s high school athletes who have made college commitments during the 2019-20 school year.
Some of the county’s high schools recently took to social media to recognize their college-bound athletes, since spring signing day ceremonies were wiped out because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Let’s take a look at them, continuing with Francis Scott Key High School.
The Eagles’ athletic boosters department recognized seven athletes with separate posts on its Facebook page May 1, and an eighth athlete recently got word to athletic director Troy Warehime.
The Eagles’ boys soccer team was the highlight of FSK’s fall sports season. Key won nine games and reached a state championship game for the first time in 1986 before falling short against Mountain Ridge.
The Eagles have three players headed to college for men’s soccer in Jakub Mihulka (Virginia Military Institute), Jake Lamb (Geneva College), and Jake Wantz (Hood College).
Rachel Wright is headed to Lebanon Valley College and plans on playing both field hockey and women’s basketball. Wright played midfield and defense for FSK’s field hockey squad, which reached the Class 1A state quarterfinals last fall, where the Eagles pushed Patuxent into double overtime before losing 1-0.
Two-way lineman Garrett Tucker helped guide Francis Scott Key’s football team last fall to its first playoff appearance since 2006, and Tucker is moving on to play at McDaniel College.
