Bodey Griffin, Gabe Dell earn titles for host Francis Scott Key wrestling at Jeff Yingling Memorial Tournament

After a long day of wrestling clashes in 14 weight classes, Francis Scott Key wrestling saw multiple wrestlers claim titles as the Eagles hosted the Jeff Yingling Memorial Tournament.

Despite the Eagles not finishing among the top overall teams in Thursday’s tournament, the program was able to gain momentum for the rest of the season thanks to big wins from Bodey Griffin and Gabe Dell.

Francis Scott Key wrestlers Bodey Griffin, left, and Gabe Dell won the 160 and 195-pound weight classes, respectively, at the Jeff Yingling Memorial Tournament. (Tim Dashiell)

“It’s always good to do well at home, it’s our job to go out there and represent,” FSK coach Bill Hyson said.

Griffin, who defeated Michael Binder of Gerstell Academy in the 160-pound final, continued to fight after being taken down early. Griffin fought back, redeemed himself and earned the pin with less than a minute left in the match.

His victory in one of the night’s most competitive matches led to him being named the event’s Most Outstanding Wrestler.

“I didn’t doubt myself out there, kept moving even when I was down and was able to pull out the W,” Griffin said.

Hyson expects big things from the senior, who placed fifth at last year’s Class 2A/1A state tournament.

“He’s really figured out what he does well and what he doesn’t do well,” Hyson said. “No one in our gym likes dealing with him on the mat.”

Gabe Dell won the 195-pound weight class, while looking for some redemption himself.

Dell, who finished second in last year’s tournament, made different adjustments to his approach all offseason. He saw the results of his hard work, defeating Zavian Valedon of Gerstell Academy to claim the championship at the 195-pound weight class.

“I told myself it’s my senior year, so I have to finish on top,” Dell said. “I felt really good being aggressive and I didn’t have any doubts towards the end.”

Hyson said watching some of his key wrestlers win and be successful during tournaments is great as it shows himself and the other wrestlers their potential as a program should they continue to develop.

“Every practice, every competition, we’ll continue to get better,” he said.

Also from Carroll County, Century scored a pair of champions. JT Ferguson won at 182, while Nick Ellis topped the 220 class. Gerstell picked up a win from Landon Bell at 145.

Milford Mill Academy finished with the highest team points total to win the tournament’s team championship. The Millers got a pair of champions: Santana McElveen (138) and Chris Bristow (170).

Brunswick finished in second place, with Tuscarora finishing in third.

Jeff Yingling Memorial Tournament champions.

106: Seth Crawford (Brunswick); 113: Evan Mullen (Brunswick); 120: Cooper Cammarata (Tuscarora); 126: Chase Wheeler (Tuscarora); 132: Rhys Thompson (Walkersville); 138: Santana McElveen (Milford Mill); 145: Landon Bell (Gerstell Academy); 152: Morgon Corwine (Brunswick); 160: Bodey Griffin (Francis Scott Key); 170: Chris Bristow (Milford Mill); 182: JT Ferguson (Century); 195: Gabe Dell (Francis Scott Key); 220: Nick Ellis (Century); 285: Louis Hernandez-Funes (Overlea)