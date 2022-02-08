Westminster girls basketball beats Francis Scott Key for second time in less than a week, 51-40

Westminster welcomed Francis Scott Key into its gym five days after handing the Eagles a home defeat. Monday, the Owls made sure there wouldn’t be revenge within their own blue-and-white walls as they scored a 51-40 win.
On Feb. 2, Westminster beat FSK by nine, snapping its five-game winning streak.
Westminster coach David Urban noted the differences from the teams’ first meeting, citing a positive change in practice that helped guide the Owls to success.
“It was more focused,” Urban said. “[FSK] did some things that caused us trouble in the second half of the last game, so that’s what we were prepping during the practice on Saturday. ... The more we have energy off of the defensive end, and then transitioning to the offensive end, that I think is the key that gets this team going.”
In particular, Urban cited the efforts of freshman Maddy Gassman during Monday’s first half as a key.
“She’s a freshman, she came in, I think she hit three of her first four shots, and then that opened up for everybody else,” Urban said. “So all of a sudden, she got to the right spots, they found her on the good reversals and skip passes, and she had no hesitation in her shots. So as long as they’re all confident like that, they got free reign to take the shot.”
Gassman led all scorers with 15 points. Julianna Lesher chipped in 12 points for Westminster and Abby Kindle scored 11.
Westminster surged ahead in the game’s early minutes with aggressive play and proactive shooting. Though communicating well, FSK struggled to make shots and match Westminster’s intensity, particularly in the post. Westminster seized control and built a 40-13 halftime lead.
FSK returned after the break with a newfound gusto, earning possessions, rebounds and scoring opportunities. Both teams progressively developed a cohesive flow as the game continued and the scores began to even. However, the early lead established by Westminster was a hole FSK couldn’t dig out of.
Despite the loss, FSK head coach TJ Develin shared positive remarks about the performance of players on the team to maintain a fight in the second half.
“We’re still trying to solve that puzzle and it’s … going back to the drawing board to figure out how we can not get such a deficit,” he said. “As you see, when we played in the second half … tonight could have really been bad, but then we ended up losing by eleven, ‘cause we were fighting and giving effort. And [we’re trying to figure out] how do you sustain that for four quarters, instead of three out of four.”
Consistency through four quarters was a common desire for the coaches with the playoffs lurking.
“We’re trying to get where we put four quarters together. And we keep having games where we’ll play two good, and have two soft,” Urban said. “So we’re still in that, ‘When do we see the four quarters?’”
FSK was led by Drew Watkins with 12 points. Caroline Kohr finished with seven and Lizzie Bertrand scored five.