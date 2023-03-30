Jasmine Kline continues dominant start, strikes out 13 in Francis Scott Key softball’s 3-1 win over Liberty

Francis Scott Key’s Jasmine Kline played her freshman season last year with two injured ankles, but still earned first-team All-County honors. Now healthy, she’s expected to be a big contributor for coach Stephen Turner’s Eagles this year. But the sophomore’s start may be even greater than what anyone imagined.

Wednesday against Liberty, Kline struck out 13, her fourth straight game with double-digit strikeouts, lifting the team to a 3-1 win.

“She’s been killing it,” Turner said. “And she’s been doing it on the mound and at the plate, so it’s even better for us.”

Offensively, Kline is hitting .538 (7-for-13) through four games. She had two hits Wednesday including a double and a third-inning home run — her second in as many games — that provided run support in what was a close game. Her success translated to the circle where she held down a potent Lions lineup for the Eagles’ second straight county win.

“I thought a lot of my junk pitches were moving today,” Kline said. “So that was key for me.”

Francis Scott Key pitcher Jasmine Kline winds up in her delivery to a Liberty batter during a Wednesday's game. Kline struck out 13 in the Eagles' win. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Kline has been dominant in the circle so far this year for the Eagles (3-1, 2-0 Carroll County).

She threw a one-hit shutout in the season opener against Catocin with 12 strikeouts. Despite the Eagles losing a close game to Boonsboro, Kline struck out 11 before starting county play with 12 strikeouts in a win against Winters Mill on Monday.

“She’s a big piece of the team,” Turner said. “We just need to keep playing good defense behind her.”

Not only are strikeouts a big part of Kline’s success, pitching out of the few jams she’s found herself in has proven to be no problem for her so far. When pressured by Liberty, Kline dug deep and forced weak ground balls and pop-ups that served up easy plays for her teammates to make.

Kline’s ability to persevere and keep her composure in tough moments was key. After an infield single by Hannah DeVincent put the Lions on the board in the sixth inning, she knew she would have to respond going into the seventh.

“I got a little frustrated at times,” Kline said. “I need to work on composing myself a little bit more but overall, I was happy.”

FSK took the lead with two runs in the top of the first on a two-run hit from Lilly Reiter. Kline’s homer in the third made it 3-0 before Devincent put Liberty on the board.

The Eagles sealed the deal after a controversial triple play ended the game, just as the Lions were about to put Kline in another jam. With runners on first and second with no outs, a looping fly ball was caught in right field and the runners tagged up and moved up a base. But the Eagles threw back to first base, and then to second, where the umpires ruled both runners left early as Liberty coach Chris Szocik argued the call.

Still undefeated in county play, Turner makes it clear ― if Kline continues to play like she has been, the sky is the limit for FSK.

“She keeps dealing like that, we’ll be a problem for anyone in the county and the state,” he said.