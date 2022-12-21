Francis Scott Key girls basketball uses length, defense to grind out win over Liberty, 58-41

Liberty #2, Dani Paulsen scores two in the paint in the 1st half. Liberty vs FSK girls basketball Tuesday December 20, 2022 at Liberty High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Despite being up late in the fourth quarter, Francis Scott Key coach TJ Develin was locked in.

Develin, whose hands were black from doubling as erasers for his whiteboard, mimicked the defensive stance he needed from his Eagles to close out Tuesday’s game at Liberty. His players followed suit, picking up a 58-41 win.

The Eagles came into the game with a numbers advantage against a short-handed Liberty team missing three players to injuries. Fresh bodies kept entering the game, seemingly all adding to a defense that proved tough to solve. Abby Reiger and Summer Brooks led the pressure defense as the entire team used its length to tip passes and force steals. The Eagles built a six-point first-quarter lead on the strength of its pressure.

“We are blessed to have some tall length and athleticism on our team.” Develin said. “Using that really strengthened our half-court game.”

The second quarter proved to be more of the same as the Eagles used its tenacious defense to create fast break opportunities and easy baskets. Caroline Kohr led the way for Francis Scott Key. She finished the game with 10 points and seven rebounds, and made several key passes to free up her teammates for open layups.

“There was a lot of talking and passing between us.” Kohr said. “We can all share the ball and we can all score.”

Despite being down nine entering the second half, Liberty kept fighting. Down multiple players, head coach Barry D. Green relied on a five-guard lineup that featured two sophomores.

The Lions came out hot, making two early 3-pointers and continuing to drive to the basket despite the physicality that awaited the young guards. Sophomores Haleigh Hodges and Kourtney Goff remained unfazed, making key shots to trim the lead early in the third quarter.

Francis Scott Key's Ally Mathias, left, defends a shot from Liberty's Dani Paulsen in the first half of Tuesday's game. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

“I was extremely pleased with how competitive we were” Green said. “We didn’t lose faith or have any doubt, we just kept playing and kept playing hard.”

As the third quarter closed, the length advantage and tough defense kept working in FSK’s favor. With Reiger and Kohr anchoring a tough defense and tenacious rebounding effort, the Eagles pressured the young Lions to take tough shots, or not even allow them to shoot at all. The Eagles closed out the quarter forcing Liberty into two consecutive shot clock violations as they extended the lead to double figures.

Entering the fourth quarter, and still dealing with a Lions team that refused to quit, Develin used the moment to instill a value he’s been itching to integrate into the core of his program. He pleaded with his players to keep their foot on the gas and not let up the intensity. The Eagles responded as five Francis Scott Key players reached double figures in scoring en route to the commanding win.

“He wanted us to keep the energy and intensity up” Kohr said. “We didn’t want them fighting back after we had them down.”

Devlin said his Eagles, now 5-1 on the season, needed this game to boost confidence and show the value of getting up on a team and continuing to press the issue despite being up big.

“We are trying to instill in our program that aggressive mentality that this is our game,” he said. “We need to make the play because we expect to win.”