Francis Scott Key girls basketball continues to showcase growth, chemistry as team rises to first place in county

Francis Scott Key girls basketball's improved team chemistry has propelled them to an undefeated record in conference play so far. The Eagles are 5-0 and sit atop the league standings. (Timothy Dashiell)

Going into the season, the biggest takeaway from Francis Scott Key girls basketball’s roster was that the Eagles returned most of last year’s strong 14-9 team.

But coach TJ Devlin knew from day one the names on the roster were the same — but these were not the same girls.

Advertisement

Francis Scott Key's Ally Mathias (1), fights for a rebound against a group of Century players on Jan. 3. The Eagles are in first place in Carroll County with a 5-0 league record. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Bigger, stronger and mentally tougher, Francis Scott Key is at the top of the Carroll County standings, already with 11 overall wins, including a 5-0 league record.

With a growing sense of confidence and togetherness as a program, the Eagles think their best basketball is on the horizon.

Advertisement

“The continued growth of our team has been special to watch.” Develin said.

On the court, Develin credits his team’s versatility as the biggest reason for this season’s success.

Some games it has been senior Ally Mathis leading the way with her 11.4 points per game and ability to be the team’s defensive anchor. Other times, FSK’s guards take the reigns led by Drew Watkins and her 11.7 points per game, or Summer Brooks with her 10.4 points and 3.3 assists.

With three players averaging double-figures on the season, Develin notes how the improvement in his team’s preparation has led to offensive production coming from multiple players.

Francis Scott Key coach TJ Develin watches his team during a Jan. 9 game at Manchester Valley. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

“Sometimes we had our own individual way of going about executing the game plan,” he said. “This year, practices have gotten better and they’ve executed our sets so much better.”

The emergence of some key role players have also taken this year’s team to the next level. One of those players is Rayna Miller. Miller, a three-year varsity player, has started and come off the bench for the Eagles this season, providing productive minutes for the Eagles when she touches the floor.

“She’s been amazing at fitting into her role, no matter what it is,” Develin said. “It’s allowed her to have some really good games for us.”

Miller has seen the difference in herself this year and how it has enabled her to improve this season and be an even bigger contributor.

Advertisement

“Learning to play different roles has definitely helped me build chemistry with the rest of the team,” Miller said.

Abby Rieger has been another valuable leader for the Eagles this season. Develin describes her as the team’s “glue” and one of the catalysts of the good things surrounding the program this year.

“Every time she’s on the floor, there’s this trust where her teammates know, ‘Hey, something good is gonna happen,’” he said.

“I’ve just been more vocal,” Rieger said “Our chemistry has been better this year than it was last year, we have more of a connection.”

The Eagles have won in different ways this year. They have had games where they dominated from start to finish, flaunting their versatility and providing scoring opportunities for everyone.

Francis Scott Key's Summer Brooks, left, drives to the basketball past Manchester Valley's Autumn Stottlemire. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Then there was the Manchester Valley game on Jan. 9. Down by as many as 16, the Eagles stormed back to win, relying on defense and rebounding to grind out the tough comeback victory.

Advertisement

With all the success, Develin’s proudest moment has been watching his girls evolve into more than just a basketball team.

“It’s pretty special,” he said. “Watching the girls grow together and just how they’ve went from being teammates to now, it’s just like family.”

Despite all the wins and the county championship in his team’s sights, Develin continues to keep his team focused as everyone knows, all the goals set in the beginning of the season are within reach.

“Our goal is to worry about one game at a time and take care of business,” he said. “We want to win the county title and now, we’re in a position to give it our best shot.”