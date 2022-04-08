Francis Scott Key football hires assistant David Cunningham as new varsity head coach

The Francis Scott Key football program made great strides the past three years under coach Will Thompson. When Thompson stepped down during the offseason, the challenge for FSK athletic director Ryan Kimble was to find a new coach that would keep the team on its upward trajectory.

He didn’t have to look very far.

Advertisement

On Friday, Kimble announced that David Cunningham, an assistant the past two years under Thompson, has been named the Eagles’ new varsity coach.

Cunningham has been with the FSK program the past two years, first serving as a JV coach before becoming running backs and linebackers coach last season.

Advertisement

“It was a complete blessing,” Cunningham said. “I’ve always wanted to be a head coach of a program and coming from where I came from, this is big for my family.”

[ Francis Scott Key beats Winters Mill for third straight win. ]

“Throughout our search, the consistent theme that reoccurred when researching Coach Cunningham was how he was a relationship builder, someone our players and community believe in and will play hard for,” Kimble said in a statement. “Coach Cunningham motivates our student-athletes to strive for more. I could not be more excited about our new varsity football coach.”

Cunningham is a 2008 Winters Mill graduate. He takes over a team that finished 7-4 last season, 3-3 in the county, and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs.

“Over the last couple years, I like to think I’ve really made an impact with the kids and I want to keep everything rolling,” Cunningham said. “This is a great community, we got great support from the parents, from the administration. I want FSK to continue to grow and be a dominant force in the county.”

Cunningham added that he owes a great deal to Thompson, learning a lot from the former coach.

Carroll County Daily Headlines Daily Get the day's top news and sports headlines. >

“He gave me an opportunity,” Cunningham said. “Two years ago I met with coach Thompson, he took me under his wing. I learned so much from him from organization, to schemes, to Xs and Os and just overall being a good person.”

Francis Scott Key head coach Will Thompson calls a play from the sideline during the fourth quarter of a game last season. (Terrance Williams for Carroll County Times/Carroll County Times)

Cunningham says his version of the Eagles might have a different look on the field depending on the personnel at his disposal, but some aspects of Francis Scott Key football won’t change.

“We’re gonna change the scheme for the players we got, but it will still be hard-nosed small-town football,” he said. “We’re going to keep rolling from what Coach Thompson started and moving forward. The county is going to be shaken up I think.”

Advertisement

Coaching positions on both sides of the ball last year, Cunningham says he believes that will be a benefit when it comes to taking over a full program.

“I know both sides of the ball, the ins and outs, and I know these kids like the back of my hand,” he said. “I know what they can do and how to put them in positions where they can excel.”

Cunningham is also keeping last year’s staff intact and plans to also bring in some new additions. He said the excitement level is high in the weight room as preparations are already underway for the upcoming season.

“We got a good group of kids; the kids are hard-working,” Cunningham said. “Even the kids that are playing lacrosse or running track right now, they’ll come work out at 6 a.m., come in and lift before their practices. We’re ready to put the county on notice.”