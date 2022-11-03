Francis Scott Key field hockey enjoys offensive eruption in 11-0 regional final win over Catoctin

Francis Scott Key Eagles' Nora Bachtel (31) and Haley Hamrick (32) watch Katelyn Boyer fire behind Catoctin Cougars goalkeeper Natalie Hoyt (99) for her second score during the 2022 field hockey regional championship. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Francis Scott Key field hockey heard the comments in the preseason. This wasn’t supposed to be their year. Not with a young roster and two seniors.

But outside words didn’t stop the Eagles from playing at the level they were capable of.

They won nine regular-season games, finished third in the county and on Wednesday became regional champions with a dominant 11-0 victory over Catoctin in the Class 1A West Region II final.

“People have been saying it was a rebuilding year, but I thought we had all the potential,” FSK senior Katelyn Boyer said. “We all knew what we had and did it. And now it led up to this point.”

The outcome was never in question Wednesday after a second-quarter barrage. Jena Stambaugh scored her first of two goals in the first quarter. Six more Eagles goals came in the second.

“I think we came out a little slow to begin with but then they picked it up,” FSK coach Stacey Hudson said. “We’re a very young team, but we all play very well together. We have support everywhere we need it. It’s just amazing for this young, young team to win a regional championship in my first year.”

Francis Scott Key's Katelyn Boyer wraps a shot past Catoctin goalkeeper Natalie Hoyt for her second of three goals in Wednesday's regional championship game. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Hudson said her team made some offensive adjustments heading into the playoffs. They worked.

“We started with a new formation last week,” Hudson said. “We needed more push power in the front so we changed our whole formation for today’s game.”

“We only had a week of practice to rotate to that formation and I think we did it well,” Boyer said.

Boyer led the Eagles with three goals Wednesday. Stambaugh and Josie Darago each had two with Bella Mazan, Drew Watkins, Carley Topper and Haley Hamrick also scoring.

“We just talked and passed a lot,” Stambaugh said. “You got to know the field and we had that team composure. You got to keep composure and not flip out and get it in the cage.”

The team has come a long way since the early days of the preseason when no one outside the program knew what a young but talented roster was capable of.

“A lot of us have played together since we were younger and that really helped a lot. We all just come together as a team and play together,” Stambaugh said. “After we started to win our first few games, we were all, ‘OK, we can do this, we have potential.’ We really knew once we started to come together as a team and win.”

They came together under the leadership of two seniors: Boyer directing the offense, and Kayle Strahotsky spearheading the defense.

Francis Scott Key Eagles' Jena Stambaugh, right, watches a ball cross in front of the goal past Catoctin's Natalie Savage and beyond the reach of Bella Mazan. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

“It did put a lot on them and they heard a lot of stuff the beginning of the season about only having two seniors, but they definitely stepped up and rose to the occasion,” Hudson said.

“It was a lot more pressure than last year because we had like six seniors, now we’re only down to two,” Boyer said. “Everyone is going up to us and we’re the leaders, and it’s just two of us. It takes a lot of getting to know the girls, new relationships, because we’re the only two to go to.”

The two have taken full ownership of their roles, doing everything it took to bring the younger girls up to a championship level.

“Include them in everything,” Strahotsky said of her advice for the seniors. “Be there for them and show them how to do things the right way. Teach them what we know.”

The Eagles will likely host a regional quarterfinal against an opponent to be determined. The team has grown on and off the field over the course of the season, and it plans on keeping it going.

“We need to keep working hard,” Strahotsky said. “We’ve been working hard this whole season to make it here as a team. We’ve all became closer which helps on and off the field with passing and talking and being there for each other.”