xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Versatility leads South Carroll quarterback Ryan Barnard to Carroll County football Offensive Player of Year honors | Fall 2021 All-County

By Eric Bem
Carroll County Times
Dec 31, 2021 6:00 AM
South Carroll senior Ryan Barnard is the 2021 Carroll County Times Offensive Football Player of the Year.
South Carroll senior Ryan Barnard is the 2021 Carroll County Times Offensive Football Player of the Year. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)

Beyond the gaudy numbers, South Carroll quarterback and 2021 Carroll County Times Offensive Player of the Year Ryan Barnard possessed a mix of grit and determination this fall that inspired the players around him.

The senior led the Cavaliers to an undefeated regular season and an appearance in the 2A/1A state title game as part of a historic season that was all about not giving up.

Advertisement

“No matter what happens, I am going to give my all into what I am doing,” Barnard said.

Never was that philosophy more apparent than in the state semifinals against Harford Tech. Trailing by six points in the final two minutes, Barnard quickly led his team down the field into the red zone with 30 seconds left.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Then, with the game on the line, the quarterback lofted a fourth-down touchdown pass to Carter Mazalewski. The senior followed that up by calmly kicking the extra point for what ended as a 14-13 victory.

[More Maryland news] His college career began at Jessup prison and finished onstage with a degree from the University of Baltimore

“That play highlighted what our whole team was about this year,” Barnard said. “We never gave up no matter the score and we had a grit about us. That is what took us as far as we went. This was one of the biggest games of our lives and that is what made it so special because no matter what type of game it was, we never gave up.”

South Carroll's Ryan Barnard tosses a pass, over Harford Tech defender Wyatt Dudeck (88), resulting in the winning touchdown during a 2A/1A state semifinal football game on Nov. 26.
South Carroll's Ryan Barnard tosses a pass, over Harford Tech defender Wyatt Dudeck (88), resulting in the winning touchdown during a 2A/1A state semifinal football game on Nov. 26. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

The winning throw against Harford Tech was just one example of many that exemplify Barnard’s development into a lethal quarterback inside and outside the pocket. Earlier in the season, he beat Liberty in the final minute with a late touchdown throw on the run. He capped off the regular season against Francis Scott Key with another late touchdown pass to lift the Cavaliers.

Barnard credits his development at the quarterback position to his work at the QB Factory that started during the offseason prior to the COVID outbreak. It has helped improve his footwork and arm talent.

Advertisement

“I began heading up to the QB Factory and working with coach Chris Baucia the whole offseason and began seeing major improvements,” Barnard said. “He taught me that every player has their own unique style of play and he really pushed me from the offseason to today to determine my style of play and how to utilize it to the max.”

That work paid off in a season for the record books for the Cavaliers as Barnard spearheaded an offense that averaged nearly 30 points a game in the regular season. South Carroll became just the second team in program history to reach the state championship game.

[More Maryland news] Explosion in Curtis Bay CSX coal silo shakes Baltimore, but so far no injuries reported, officials say

“One of my favorite memories will always be coming back into that locker room after we played Harford Tech knowing we were headed to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium,” Barnard said. “It was a feeling that I will never forget and brought me so much joy and realism of what we accomplished this past year.”

Barnard finished the year completing 124 of 205 passes for 1,814 yards and 16 touchdowns, while also rushing 81 times for 553 yards and an additional 10 scores.

South Carroll head coach Mike Kraus pointed to the leadership of Barnard and the rest of the senior class for getting the players on the team to believe they could beat anybody.

“I believe that was a direct result of the overall leadership qualities of our entire senior class and our coaching staff,” Kraus said. “[Our] staff saw it in this group when they were on JV. They had a grit and character about them that has stayed with them and has contributed to our overall team success.

“Ryan was a big factor, the players [and] the coaches all had confidence in his abilities in those pressure situations.”

[More Maryland news] Love & Cornbread volunteers feed West Baltimore’s Penn North neighborhood with more than just food

Barnard is hoping his leadership can allow underclassman like junior Antonio Rodrigues to keep the momentum going after he graduates.

“This season has been a huge stepping stone for the program,” Barnard said. “I made sure to be a great leader to these underclassmen this year in order to keep a respectable program in the future. The guys have bought in to try to put this program back on the map and become successful again.”

Kraus said having players with the high character of Barnard and Defensive Player of the Year Brandon Athey made his job coaching much easier.

“As a coaching staff it was easy,” Kraus said. “All we had to do was remind them each week of their character and abilities they had as a team, not as individuals. [We told them] to always stay humble and hungry at the opportunities as they presented themselves. Stay unified together and come to work hard each week.”

Although his high school career has ended, Barnard is not ready to give up on his playing days just yet.

[More Maryland news] Woman arrested in North Carolina in connection with 2014 Carroll County murder

“Growing up as a kid, I was taught [by my father] to never give up on something and to always finish what I started,” Barnard said. “I do not know where I will be attending, but wherever I head, I will put my all into that program.”

First Team

Ryan Barnard, South Carroll, senior, quarterback/kicker

Jarren Rutter, Francis Scott Key, senior, quarterback

Tommy Nelson, Liberty, senior, running back

Trent Onkst, Manchester Valley, senior, running back

[More Maryland news] The Washington Monument yields a secret

AJ Rodriguez, South Carroll, junior, running back

Sam Evans, Liberty, junior, wide receiver

Mason Fisher, Westminster, junior, wide receiver

Ryan Rill, Francis Scott Key, senior, wide receiver

Kevin Connor, Manchester Valley, senior, tight end/punter

Kevin Callejas, Century, senior, offensive line

Sean Patrick, South Carroll, senior, offensive line

Evan Robinson, Westminster, senior, offensive line

Matthew Rollman Jr., Manchester Valley, senior, offensive line

Ben Simmens, South Carroll, junior, offensive line

William Sinnott, Manchester Valley, senior, offensive line

Braxtyn Koch, Winters Mill, senior, punter

Second Team

Jack Gruenzinger, Westminster, senior, quarterback

Jack Pellicciotti, Liberty, junior, quarterback

Nick Diehl, Francis Scott Key, senior, running back

Erik Harrell, Century, senior, running back

Justin Staubs, Manchester Valley, senior, running back

Jaeden Heiser, Francis Scott Key, senior, wide receiver

Logan Miller, South Carroll, senior, wide receiver

Drew Mooney, Liberty, senior, wide receiver

Lance Crown, South Carroll, senior, offensive line

Joseph Dubsky, Manchester Valley, junior, offensive line

Randy Green, Westminster, junior, offensive line

Jake Hildebrand, South Carroll, senior, offensive line

Nick Koumentis, Westminster, junior, offensive line

Noah Wagner, Winters Mill, senior, offensive line

Keith LaPierre, Francis Scott Key, senior, kicker

Final Standings

South Carroll (6-0 county, 12-1 overall); Westminster (5-1, 8-4); Francis Scott Key (3-3, 7-4); Manchester Valley (3-3, 7-4); Liberty (3-3, 3-7); Century (1-5, 1-8); Winters Mill (0-6, 1-9).

Final Stat Leaders

Passing Leaders: 1. Jack Gruenzinger, Westminster, 2,158 yards; 2. Jack Pelliciotti, Liberty, 1,973 yards; 3. Ryan Barnard, South Carroll, 1,814 yards; 4. Jarren Rutter, Francis Scott Key, 1,695 yards; 5. Jake Boog, Manchester Valley, 1,007 yards.

Rushing Leaders: 1. AJ Rodrigues, South Carroll, 1,182 yards; 2. Trent Onkst, Manchester Valley, 1,128 yards; 3. Justin Staubs, Manchester Valley, 952 yards; 4. Tommy Nelson, Liberty, 869 yards; 5. Nick Diehl, Francis Scott Key, 853 yards.

Receiving Leaders: 1. Mason Fisher, Westminster, 1,205 yards; 2. Sam Evans, Liberty, 803 yards; 3. Jaeden Heiser, Francis Scott Key, 520 yards; 4. Ryan Rill, Francis Scott Key, 517 yards; 5. Logan Miller, South Carroll, 513 yards.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Carroll County High School Sports

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement
Advertisement