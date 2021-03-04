High school football ready to kick off once again in Carroll County

Carroll County’s high school teams haven’t played since November of 2019, but the 2020 season is about to begin ― in March of 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out high school athletics in the fall, and rearranged the seasons going forward. Carroll was the lone county in Maryland that completed a full six-week winter sports season, which started Jan. 4 and ended Feb. 13. Now it’s onto six weeks of fall sports as spring looms on the calendar and winter weather still lingers.