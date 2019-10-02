Century senior defender Kaitlyn Huber said the Knights played one of their best games of the season against Westminster on Tuesday.
Both teams boasted undefeated Carroll County Athletic League records entering this contest, but the Knights came away victorious to post another county win with a 2-1 victory. Senior attackers Maggie Bornyek and Kaitlin Conway each scored, and assists were credited to Emi Mower and Huber.
The Knights (7-2, 4-0 CCAL) dominated throughout most of the game, and totaled 12 penalty corners and 16 shots on goal. The defense only allowed two shots on goal, and senior goalie Claire Hollinger made three saves.
“They have done such a nice job supporting each other like attack cutting back to the ball, midfield, next in line, and then defense with [Huber] always at the top to cut and cut in front and telling them to keep possession,” Knights coach Terry Duryea said. “Touch the ball before they do and the score will end up our way, so I was proud of their effort for sure.”
Conway set up to take the Knights’ first penalty corner of the game with 18:55 left to play in the first half, and Bornyek found the back of the cage off a feed from Mower to give Century the early lead.
The Knights took two more penalty corners after the Owls called a time out and Bornyek sent a shot to the center of the circle, but Westminster goalie Megan Watkins, who notched 14 saves for the Owls, came out and kicked the ball away before another Century player could connect.
Westminster took seven penalty corners, and used one to successfully tie the game with 16:26 left in the second half. The ball deflected off a Century defender’s stick and connected with Audrey Detrow’s, who got the ball through to tie it up 1-1.
Century responded back about 7 minutes later when Conway took a penalty corner shot, ran back into the mix, and scored on a connection with Huber to give the Knights back the lead.
“I think we did really well, it was a great team effort,” Bornyek said. “Everyone put their part in and helped each other. They did score, but we got together and we focused on what we really needed to do and got it done.”
It got close for Westminster late in the second half as the Owls used a pair of penalty corners to make every attempt to tie the game once again. Coach Laurie Naill said she saw her athletes improve their game in the second half, and it ultimately led to their goal.
“I think we started off slow, and Century was definitely beating us to the ball in the first half,” Naill said. “I think we came together a little better in the second half, picked it up a little bit more, but those little things definitely hurt us in the beginning.”
Goals: W-Audrey Detrow; C-Maggie Bornyek, Kaitlin Conway.
Assists: W-None; C-Emi Mower, Kaitlyn Huber.
Saves: W-14 (Megan Watkins); C-3 (Claire Hollinger).
Halftime: Century, 1-0.