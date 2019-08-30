2019 Field Hockey Preview Capsules

Outlook: The Falcons look to replace their leading scorer from 2018 in Thomas (7 goals), and get back into CCAL contention as well. Blacksten knocked in 3 goals last fall, while Berrol had 2 goals and 2 assists. WM has county foes Century, Liberty, and South Carroll in a row toward the end of September. Bradley said via email she has “solid leaders” at all three spots on the field. “The talent is there, they just need to believe in themselves, like I believe in them,” she said.