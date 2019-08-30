2019 Field Hockey Preview Capsules

Century
Coach: Terry Duryea, 2nd year
2018 record: 12-4, 5-1 county
First game: Sept. 7 vs. Key School (at Southern HS)
Key losses: Emily Kain, Erin Ko
Key returners: Mackenzie Feltz, sophomore MF; Claire Hollinger, senior GK; Kaitlyn Huber, senior D; Maria Rekus, senior MF
Outlook: The Knights are coming off a second-place CCAL finish, but they’ll likely be without their leading scorer from a year ago in senior Grace Bruce (6 goals, 13 assists) as she suffered an injury playing lacrosse in the spring. Hollinger and Huber (first-team all-county) are back to anchor Century’s defense. “Looking forward to a competitive season with a tough schedule,” Duryea said via email.
Francis Scott Key
Coach: Lori Knights, 6th year
2018 record: 7-6, 1-5 county
First game: Sept. 6 at Walkersville
Key loss: Makayla Black, Kaitlyn Blizzard, Hannah Duke, Suzanne Edwards, Felicity Eriksson, Morgan Lease, Morgan Mattson, Casey Rohwein
Key returners: Faith Haines, senior F; Kaitlin Reddick, senior D; Rachel Wright, senior MF/D
Outlook: The Eagles had a good bit of turnover from 2018, and that included losing their top two scorers in Black (22 points) and Rohwein (21). Also gone is Edwards (15), who earned Times first-team all-county honors. But Knights said Key should be strong despite its youth. “We are excited to add new energy to an existing strong core and are looking to make a presence into the extended season,” she said via email.
Liberty
Coach: Brenda Strohmer, 8th year
2018 record: 17-2, 6-0 county
First game: Sept. 7 at Marriotts Ridge tourney
Key losses: Heidi Ellis, Grace Fenner
Key returners: Caroline Evans, junior F; Christine Goetz, senior D; Meghan Huey, senior MF; Caitlynn Szarko, sophomore MF; Kayleigh Ward, junior F
Outlook: It seems as if the Lions are loaded once more for a state championship chase. They lost the reigning Times Player of the Year in Fenner, who manned Liberty’s goal for the last four years. Evans and Ward combined for 31 goals and 16 assists in 2018, while Goetz is back on defense after three consecutive first-team all-county nods. Strohmer said via email the Lions “plan to be a strong team in the county with hopes to make a [postseason] run … again.”
Manchester Valley
Coach: Denean Koontz, 1st year
2018 record: 5-11, 1-5 county
First game: Sept. 6 at Patterson Mill
Key losses: Madi Callahan, Taylor Glover, Cambria Leidy, Rhi Lessner
Key returners: Jessie Bare, sophomore MF; Bryce Doran, senior F; Bryce Gerber, junior D; Jaclyn Gouge, senior F
Outlook: Koontz is certainly no stranger to the Mavs program, and the North Carroll community. She has been an assistant at MV for four years (and a longtime coach at NC) prior to taking over this fall. She’ll be replacing the team’s top scorer from 2018 in Callahan (9 goals, 2 assists). “Manchester Valley is working hard to improve daily to prepare for a county and playoff run,” Koontz said via email.
South Carroll
Coach: Julie Radnoff, 3rd year
2018 record: 11-8, 3-3 county
First game: Sept. 7 at Mt. Hebron tourney
Key losses: Grace Fipps, Jenna McDermott
Key returners: Rachel Linn, senior F; Meghan Radnoff, senior MF; Courtney Vasquenza, senior D; Julia Weiss, senior GK
Outlook: The Cavaliers went from middle of the CCAL pack to winning the Class 1A state championship, backed by a talented bunch. Fipps led them in scoring (21 points), but Meghan Radnoff returns after a first-team all-county season, and Linn provided some offense with 3 goals and 6 assists. “Expect a slow start with a competitive schedule and four new starters, but [we] should build momentum throughout the season,” Julie Radnoff said via email.
Westminster
Coach: Laurie Naill, 2nd year
2018 record: 13-4, 4-2 county
First game: Sept. 10 vs. Middletown
Key losses: Lauren Jenne, Veronica Maring, Haleigh Moore
Key returners: Emma Border, senior D; Kirby Henneman, junior F; Sydney Schinkai, junior D; Payton Steele, senior GK
Outlook: The Owls want to go after their 10th state championship, and they return the county’s leading scorer from 2018 in Henneman (22 goals, 9 assists). Naill said via email she’s calling this season “a rebuilding year” for Westminster, which always carries lofty expectations. “Naturally our goal is to do better than the state semifinals finals this year, but our priority is to focus on the basics, being accountable, disciplined and an all-in mentality to get us there,” she said.
Winters Mill
Coach: Christine Bradley, 4th year
2018 record: 4-11, 1-5 county
First game: Sept. 7 at Roland Park tourney
Key losses: Julie Fowble, Michaela Naccarini, Megan Thomas
Key returners: Ashley Berrol, senior D/MF; Sydney Blacksten, senior MF; Sarah Ritchey, senior GK; Allie Williams, junior MF/D
Outlook: The Falcons look to replace their leading scorer from 2018 in Thomas (7 goals), and get back into CCAL contention as well. Blacksten knocked in 3 goals last fall, while Berrol had 2 goals and 2 assists. WM has county foes Century, Liberty, and South Carroll in a row toward the end of September. Bradley said via email she has “solid leaders” at all three spots on the field. “The talent is there, they just need to believe in themselves, like I believe in them,” she said.