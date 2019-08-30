Advertisement

2019 Field Hockey Preview Capsules

Pat Stoetzer
By
Carroll County Times
Aug 30, 2019
Century

Coach: Terry Duryea, 2nd year

2018 record: 12-4, 5-1 county

First game: Sept. 7 vs. Key School (at Southern HS)

Key losses: Emily Kain, Erin Ko

Key returners: Mackenzie Feltz, sophomore MF; Claire Hollinger, senior GK; Kaitlyn Huber, senior D; Maria Rekus, senior MF

Outlook: The Knights are coming off a second-place CCAL finish, but they’ll likely be without their leading scorer from a year ago in senior Grace Bruce (6 goals, 13 assists) as she suffered an injury playing lacrosse in the spring. Hollinger and Huber (first-team all-county) are back to anchor Century’s defense. “Looking forward to a competitive season with a tough schedule,” Duryea said via email.

Francis Scott Key

Coach: Lori Knights, 6th year

2018 record: 7-6, 1-5 county

First game: Sept. 6 at Walkersville

Key loss: Makayla Black, Kaitlyn Blizzard, Hannah Duke, Suzanne Edwards, Felicity Eriksson, Morgan Lease, Morgan Mattson, Casey Rohwein

Key returners: Faith Haines, senior F; Kaitlin Reddick, senior D; Rachel Wright, senior MF/D

Outlook: The Eagles had a good bit of turnover from 2018, and that included losing their top two scorers in Black (22 points) and Rohwein (21). Also gone is Edwards (15), who earned Times first-team all-county honors. But Knights said Key should be strong despite its youth. “We are excited to add new energy to an existing strong core and are looking to make a presence into the extended season,” she said via email.

Liberty

Coach: Brenda Strohmer, 8th year

2018 record: 17-2, 6-0 county

First game: Sept. 7 at Marriotts Ridge tourney

Key losses: Heidi Ellis, Grace Fenner

Key returners: Caroline Evans, junior F; Christine Goetz, senior D; Meghan Huey, senior MF; Caitlynn Szarko, sophomore MF; Kayleigh Ward, junior F

Outlook: It seems as if the Lions are loaded once more for a state championship chase. They lost the reigning Times Player of the Year in Fenner, who manned Liberty’s goal for the last four years. Evans and Ward combined for 31 goals and 16 assists in 2018, while Goetz is back on defense after three consecutive first-team all-county nods. Strohmer said via email the Lions “plan to be a strong team in the county with hopes to make a [postseason] run … again.”

Manchester Valley

Coach: Denean Koontz, 1st year

2018 record: 5-11, 1-5 county

First game: Sept. 6 at Patterson Mill

Key losses: Madi Callahan, Taylor Glover, Cambria Leidy, Rhi Lessner

Key returners: Jessie Bare, sophomore MF; Bryce Doran, senior F; Bryce Gerber, junior D; Jaclyn Gouge, senior F

Outlook: Koontz is certainly no stranger to the Mavs program, and the North Carroll community. She has been an assistant at MV for four years (and a longtime coach at NC) prior to taking over this fall. She’ll be replacing the team’s top scorer from 2018 in Callahan (9 goals, 2 assists). “Manchester Valley is working hard to improve daily to prepare for a county and playoff run,” Koontz said via email.

South Carroll

Coach: Julie Radnoff, 3rd year

2018 record: 11-8, 3-3 county

First game: Sept. 7 at Mt. Hebron tourney

Key losses: Grace Fipps, Jenna McDermott

Key returners: Rachel Linn, senior F; Meghan Radnoff, senior MF; Courtney Vasquenza, senior D; Julia Weiss, senior GK

Outlook: The Cavaliers went from middle of the CCAL pack to winning the Class 1A state championship, backed by a talented bunch. Fipps led them in scoring (21 points), but Meghan Radnoff returns after a first-team all-county season, and Linn provided some offense with 3 goals and 6 assists. “Expect a slow start with a competitive schedule and four new starters, but [we] should build momentum throughout the season,” Julie Radnoff said via email.

Westminster

Coach: Laurie Naill, 2nd year

2018 record: 13-4, 4-2 county

First game: Sept. 10 vs. Middletown

Key losses: Lauren Jenne, Veronica Maring, Haleigh Moore

Key returners: Emma Border, senior D; Kirby Henneman, junior F; Sydney Schinkai, junior D; Payton Steele, senior GK

Outlook: The Owls want to go after their 10th state championship, and they return the county’s leading scorer from 2018 in Henneman (22 goals, 9 assists). Naill said via email she’s calling this season “a rebuilding year” for Westminster, which always carries lofty expectations. “Naturally our goal is to do better than the state semifinals finals this year, but our priority is to focus on the basics, being accountable, disciplined and an all-in mentality to get us there,” she said.

Winters Mill

Coach: Christine Bradley, 4th year

2018 record: 4-11, 1-5 county

First game: Sept. 7 at Roland Park tourney

Key losses: Julie Fowble, Michaela Naccarini, Megan Thomas

Key returners: Ashley Berrol, senior D/MF; Sydney Blacksten, senior MF; Sarah Ritchey, senior GK; Allie Williams, junior MF/D

Outlook: The Falcons look to replace their leading scorer from 2018 in Thomas (7 goals), and get back into CCAL contention as well. Blacksten knocked in 3 goals last fall, while Berrol had 2 goals and 2 assists. WM has county foes Century, Liberty, and South Carroll in a row toward the end of September. Bradley said via email she has “solid leaders” at all three spots on the field. “The talent is there, they just need to believe in themselves, like I believe in them,” she said.

