Thought to be a ‘rebuilding year,’ Century field hockey piling up wins and having fun this season

The Knights entered a fall season, shortened because of the COVID-19 pandemic, looking to replace nearly all of their starting lineup from a year ago. Graduated were first-team all-county goalie Claire Hollinger and first-team defender Kaitlyn Huber, along with a few other major contributors and talented players from the 2019 roster. Throw in the uncertainty of a full schedule amid the pandemic, and having to practice on non-grass surfaces because of inclement February weather, and Feltz and her teammates were venturing into the unknown as they prepared for a slate of games at Western Regional Park.