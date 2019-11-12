Seniors from Carroll’s seven field hockey teams joined together one last time for the 2019 Senior Game at Western Regional Park on Monday.
Century coach Terry Duryea said this year’s Senior Game boasted a much larger class than in previous years, and the coaches create the teams based on the number of seniors each school has. Liberty, Westminster, and Winters Mill represented Team Dark while Century, Francis Scott Key, Manchester Valley, and South Carroll made up Team White.
“It’s just fun to play with people that I’ve grown up playing with,” said South Carroll’s Meghan Radnoff. “We all turn to separate teams at high school, and [we’re] all rivals, but it’s fun to come together and play with people I’ve known my whole life.”
Team White defeated Team Dark 3-2, thanks to goals from South Carroll’s Kiersten Straley and Julia Weiss. Liberty’s Christine Goetz made it 1-0 early, and Westminster’s Audrey Detrow knocked in a late goal in the second half to get Team Dark to within one.
Manchester Valley’s Madison Smith and Century’s Claire Hollinger swapped time in goal for Team White. Smith made two saves and Hollinger had one.
Winters Mill’s Sarah Ritchey and Westminster’s Payton Steele represented Team Dark in the cage. Steele, who was part of the Owls’ Class 3A state championship team, made five saves.
“It’s just a fun way to be able to come together with all the seniors in the county and be able to play one last game together,” said Winters Mill’s Ashley Berrol.
Goetz scored first to give Team Team Dark a 1-0 lead, but Straley responded with a goal shortly after to tie the teams 1-1. Weiss found the back of the cage off a penalty corner, thanks to an assist from Radnoff.
Straley scored again goal in the second half, and jumped in the air as she carried the ball back to midfield. Taylor knocked in a goal for Team Dark late in the second half, despite a strong defensive stand from Team White.
“With Century, Liberty, and South Carroll being so close, they all couldn’t play together with Liberty on one team and South Carroll and Century on the other,” Duryea said. “But because they grew up playing rec and club together, it’s nice when they all get back together and play.”
The game comes after state championship weekend for field hockey, and Carroll had two squads come away with state titles at Washington College on Saturday.
Westminster won its 10th title in school history, and first since 2014, by defeating Urbana 2-1 in overtime. A few hours later, county champion Liberty beat Washington 2-1 in the 1A title game to capture its third state crown in four seasons.
“Carroll County field hockey is amazing,” Duryea said. “We have a lot of really good players and that’s why we had two teams out of the four regions win state championships. It keeps getting bigger and better each year for sure.”
Some of the county’s seniors are already committed to colleges to play a sport at the next level. Berrol and Radnoff said they will each play Division III field hockey in college, Radnoff at Misericordia and Berrol at St. Mary’s.
Radnoff, who helped South Carroll win nine games and take Liberty to overtime in the regional playoffs, said her Cavaliers teammates are her best friends, her family, and playing with the seniors one more time was special.
“It’s just nice, a lot of people haven’t played until high school,” Radnoff said. “It’s fun to see them progress since freshman year and I get to help teach them.”