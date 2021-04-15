Longtime friends Braxtyn Koch and Will Tobias doing their part for Winters Mill football

“They’ve made a lot of big plays for us,” Miller said about his first-team all-county picks from 2019. “Will has been pretty dynamic on defense, and last week we got him going offensively. And Braxtyn has been immense in the kicking game. You usually associate punts with the end of drives, but the way he’s been the kicking the football ... the coverage team has given us a chance to flop the field or give us the ball back. It becomes maybe our best offensive play.”