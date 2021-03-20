Liberty football outlasts Winters Mill for first win of fall season

In a Carroll County Athletic League game that featured a combined 10 turnovers, Liberty was able to come out on top, holding off visiting Winters Mill for a 21-13 victory and their first win of the season.
The Lions (1-1) thought they had the game won with 2:30 left in the fourth quarter when Tommy Nelson intercepted a pass on fourth-and-15 and returned it to the Falcons 23-yard line. But the play was backed up to Liberty’s own 42 because of an illegal crack block, and after earning one first down, quarterback Jack Pellicciotti fumbled the snap and Winters Mill recovered at its own 45-yard line.
After picking up 13 and 14 yards on consecutive plays, Chase Hudson intercepted a pass to seal the victory.
It was a far cry from the first half, when it looked like Liberty was ready to win in a rout. On the opening drive, Nelson took a hand-off from his own 37, cut to the left and sprinted for a 63-yard touchdown. The Falcons defense never really figured out how to contain Nelson, who finished with 161 total yards.
After forcing a punt on its opening drive, Liberty struck again. Pellicciotti hit Nathan Godfrey in stride for a 36-yard touchdown and a 13-0 lead. Samuel Evans tipped and intercepted a pass and returned it to the Falcons 20-yard line on the next drive, putting Liberty in business to break the game open.
That’s when the game started to go sideways. Pellicciotti was intercepted on fourth down, but Winters Mill quarterback Cooper Maus was picked off again on fourth down on the Falcons next drive, and then Pellicciotti was intercepted off again. The Falcons couldn’t capitalize on the second Pellicciotti pick, but were gifted field position at the Liberty 22-yard line following a muffed punt, and Ben Ruby scored from 4 yards out to cut the lead to 13-7.
They tied the game with 32 seconds left in the first half when Andrew Buzzeo caught a punt and pitched the ball to Will Tobias, who did the rest for a 44-yard touchdown run.
Winters Mill (1-2) and Liberty traded punts to start the second half, then Winters Mill got another golden opportunity after going three-and-out when the Lions muffed their second punt of the game. The Falcons, however, failed to capitalize, missing a field goal that Nelson returned to midfield. Four plays later, Liberty took the lead for good when Pellicciotti and Godfrey connected for their second touchdown, this time from 11 yards out.
The Lions opted to go for two instead of kick the extra point, and Pellicciotti hit tight end Casey Tucker for a successful two-point conversion.
Liberty hosts Francis Scott Key next week while Winters Mill heads home to face Manchester Valley.
SCORING SUMMARY
L-Tommy Nelson 63 run (kick good)
L-Nathan Godfrey 36 pass from Pellicciotti (kick failed)
WM-Ben Ruby 4 run (kick good)
WM-Will Tobias 44 punt return (conversion failed)
L-Nelson 11 pass from Pellicciotti (Tucker pass from Pellicciotti)