Football: Late score from Cuenca lifts Winters Mill past FSK in Ravens RISE game

The Falcons’ offense came out strong early, as Winters Mill (2-1, 1-0 CCAL) methodically moved the ball down the field on its first drive. Cuenca used his legs to pick up a couple of first downs and found wideout Cayden Beard for a couple of big gains. Cuenca used a play-action pass, rolled out of the pocket and found Beard on a 31-yard pass to cap the drive with a TD and a 7-0 lead.