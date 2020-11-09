Francis Scott Key’s Will Thompson earns Ravens Coach of the Week honors

There hasn’t been any high school football this fall in Carroll County, but coaches are still being recognized for their efforts off the field.
Francis Scott Key’s Will Thompson is one of two recipients of the latest Ravens Coach of the Week, which is being awarded for 12 weeks during the NFL’s regular season. Thompson and Wicomico coach Isaiah Taylor are the Week 8 winners.
Winners are being selected based on impactful work they perform off the field with their team, according to the Baltimore Ravens’ website, and each recipient will receive a $500 donation to their athletic department along with an award from Ravens coach John Harbaugh.
Thompson’s first season as Eagles coach resulted in a 3-7 record and a berth in the Class 1A North playoffs ― FSK’s first trip to the postseason since 2006. The second-year coach has organized the Western Maryland Football Coaches Clinics, which give high school coaches the opportunity to learn from college-level coaches.
With college recruitment much more difficult during the coronavirus pandemic, Thompson also created the Greater Baltimore High School Recruiting Night for high school coaching staffs to promote their athletes to college coaches at a one-day, one-stop event in Hampstead.
Alongside his players, Thompson has coordinated various community service projects in the Taneytown area to support military veterans and first responders.
The Ravens will work with supervisors of athletics in each Maryland county to identify their Coach of the Week honorees.
This season marks the 24th year of this program that celebrates the significant influence coaches have on their athletes. In previous seasons, 10 coaches were recognized annually for their accomplishments on and off the field. A total of 24 coaches will be recognized in 2020, and the Coach of the Week picks will be announced weekly via Twitter.