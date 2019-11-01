The football regular season comes to a close Friday, and Carroll’s football teams look to stay on top as playoffs approach.
The top eight teams in each region based on point average advance to the state tournament. Teams that advance will be re-seeded based on their regular-season point average for the state quarterfinals.
Westminster captured its fifth county championship in nine seasons when the Owls defeated Liberty in a 34-31 overtime nail-biter last Friday in Eldersburg. Sean Disbrow kicked a 34-yard field goal to give the Lions a 31-28 lead, but Owls running back Nate Mattingly punched in a 1-yard touchdown on fourth down to secure the victory for the Owls (6-2, 5-0 in the Carroll County Athletic League).
The Owls enter Friday’s city rivalry matchup against Winters Mill with six straight wins, and are tied for second in the Class 3A East point standings with Marriotts Ridge. Westminster hasn’t lost to the Falcons since 2007 and leads the all-time series 11-1.
Winters Mill defeated South Carroll and routed Sparrows Point before falling to the Mavs last week, and look to finish the regular season with a win at Westminster. The Falcons (4-4, 2-3) are ninth in the 2A West point standings, and in a battle for the final spot. Seneca Valley (3-5) is eighth but has a higher point average (4.00) than WM (3.75).
Manchester Valley (5-3, 2-3) is fourth in the 3A East point standings, and the Mavericks edged Winters Mill 13-10 last week to close out a three-game losing streak, thanks to a strong effort from running back Nathaniel Costley. Man Valley travels to Liberty to close out the regular season Friday.
Westminster and Manchester Valley each look to be secured of a playoff spot. Atholton (4-4, 4.5 average) and Hammond (4-4, 4.13) are right behind the Mavs, with Long Reach (3-5) and Wilde Lake (2-6) in the final two spots for now.
Liberty won five straight games before falling to Westminster last week, and the Lions host the Mavericks to finish the regular season. The Lions are fifth in the 2A West point standings with a 6.0 point average, and Century is seventh at 5.5.
Walkersville (6-2) leads 2A West with a 7.38 point average, followed by Glenelg (5-3) with 7.13.
South Carroll (0-8, 0-5) is looking to avoid its first winless season in school history when the Cavaliers host Francis Scott Key on Friday. The Cavs fell to Century 34-13 last week, and the Eagles defeated Smithsburg 24-15, good for a second straight win.
The Eagles (3-5, 1-4) are seventh in the 1A North standings with a 3.25 point average, and had four different players find the end zone in a win last week against Smithsburg.
Century hosts Havre de Grace to finish the regular season, and the Knights (5-3) were shut out by Westminster in Week 8 prior to routing SC last week.