Winters Mill defeated South Carroll and routed Sparrows Point before falling to the Mavs last week, and look to finish the regular season with a win at Westminster. The Falcons (4-4, 2-3) are ninth in the 2A West point standings, and in a battle for the final spot. Seneca Valley (3-5) is eighth but has a higher point average (4.00) than WM (3.75).