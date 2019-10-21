In Friday night’s 41-0 victory over South Carroll, the Lions (5-2, 4-0 in the Carroll County Athletic League) offense moved up and down the field with ease. The Cavaliers had no answer for Kent on the ground or through the air. After completing four of five passes to propel Liberty’s first two drives, he broke free for a 57-yard scramble to set up the Lions third touchdown. He finished with 187 yards passing and 134 yards rushing, the second straight week he’s had more than 100 yards passing and rushing.